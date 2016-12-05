How to take 360 degree videos on iPhone

Is 360 degree video a fad or the rebirth of storytelling? Either way, 360 degree photos and videos are now all over Facebook and YouTube.

The best results are taken by gadgets with twin spherical cameras, such as the Samsung Gear 360, but it's relatively simple to use the humble iPhone alone.

Although it’s not possible to use the iPhone’s front-facing ‘selfie’ lens (it’s just too low resolution), there are accessories and apps a-plenty that can produce stitched together 360 degree photos and video. An immersive future awaits...