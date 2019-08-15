Bledisloe Cup 2019: How to livestream Australia vs New Zealand rugby

The Bledisloe Cup has been a rugby union match-up between the Wallabies of Australia and the All Blacks of New Zealand for about 85 years. That's a lot of history, a tradition that began way back in the early 1930s.

There's some dispute on whether the first Bledisloe Cup was played in 1931 or in 1932, however it's become a significant part of the sporting calendar for both nations on either side of the ditch.

Since 1982, it's been an annual event, played either as a two-match series or a three-match program, depending on whether the teams needed to prepare for the Rugby World Cup or not.

During a three-match series, two of them count towards the standings in the Rugby Championship – the battle for supremacy in the Southern Hemisphere. And this year, the Rugby Championships are a major precursor to the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan between September and November.

Unfortunately for the Aussies, the All Blacks have held the cup the most, with the Wallabies only winning 12 times, as opposed to New Zealand's 47 times. The last time the Wallabies lifted the Bledisloe Cup was in 2002, so the Aussies need to figure out a way to end the 17-year dry spell.

And they have – the Wallabies won the first game convincingly, but they will need to win the second one as well to bring the Cup home.

Bledisloe Cup 2019 fixtures

2019 is a Rugby World Cup year, meaning there's only going to be two matches this time round instead of the usual three-match series, and both matches are considered part of the 2019 Rugby Championship.

The first game was held in Perth before a record crowd at Optus Stadium, while the second game heads to the All Black's home ground of Eden Park in Auckland.

Game 1: Saturday, August 10 at 7:45pm AEST

Saturday, August 10 at 7:45pm AEST Game 2: Saturday, August 17 at 5:45pm AEST

The Wallabies will have to win both matches if they want to lift the Cup this year, while the All Blacks – thanks to their stupendous record – will need to only win one game to keep the trophy at home.

If the All Blacks win the decider to be played tomorrow, they hold on to the Cup for another year.

How to watch the Bledisloe Cup on TV

There's only one free-to-air option for watching the 2019 edition of the Bledisloe Cup in Australia – Channel 10.

If you find yourself away from your television during either of the games, you can always stream the games live on 10 Play, Network Ten's online platform available on desktop and to download on both mobile platforms – iOS and Android.

How to livestream Bledisloe Cup 2019 online

While you can stream both games on 10 Play for free, there are a couple of other options for streaming Bledisloe Cup in Australia. Both, however, require a subscription but give you access to the 2019 Rugby World Cup as well as other sporting events from around the world.

