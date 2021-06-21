Your gaming PC setup probably sucks – update it with these Prime Day deals

During Amazon Prime Day you're likely going to see plenty of incredible deals for gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and even PC components, but even with some hefty discounts, these can be incredibly expensive investments. If you're happy with your current build or device, then you may have neglected to update other important parts of your kit, such as gaming keyboards, mice, and headsets.



Luckily there is a tonne of great products on offer during the Amazon Prime Day sale that can breathe some new life into your current setup, without having to fork out for a brand new gaming PC. Big brands like Razer, HyperX, and Logitech all have some iconic products available with tempting discounts, making this one of the best times of the year to get your hands on some of the very best PC gaming products on the market.



Today's best US PC gaming deals

The best gaming mouse Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 $94.99 on Amazon

Save $55

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed typically tops lists as one of the best gaming mice in the world, making this a great choice for gamers who don’t want to compromise on anything. With $50 off, you're getting customizable weights, an intuitive scroll wheel and responsive clicks for an absolute steal.View Deal

Incredible customization Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $149.99 $99.99 on Amazon

A fully customizable powerhouse, the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse has three different side plates to chose from to help you optimize your gameplay to every genre, rather than buying three dedicated mice. With 20K DPI, you're sure to enjoy the low latency and flexibility.View Deal

Best wireless headset HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset: $159.99 $113.99 on Amazon

Save $46

Don't let wires drag you down - the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset provides an amazing gaming experience without the interference of annoying cables. With up to 30 hours of battery life and 7.1 surround sound, it'll be hard to resist this amazing deal.View Deal

While these are some pretty big savings, it's understandable that you might still be put off by the final price. While features that expensive products bring can certainly give you an edge, you can still have plenty of fun without splashing a huge amount of cash. Not all PC gaming accessories have to be expensive, which is exactly why we've compiled a list below of all of our favorite deals, across a wide range of budgets.



For those of you who have been saving though, Prime Day offers a fantastic opportunity to make serious savings on any luxury gadgets you've had your eyes on. Offerings from 'luxury' brands such as Razer and Logitech are great this year with some tasty savings to be had, putting more money back into your pocket.

Today's best US gaming keyboard deals

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $30

The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the best-looking gaming accessories on the market, featuring pudding keycaps for brighter RGB lighting and sturdy media controls. With $30 saved, a deal this good is hard to resist.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: $229.99 $179.99 on Amazon

Save 22% on this fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard, featuring Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic design. View Deal

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (Black): $119.99 $99.99 on Amazon

A fantastic choice for fans of smaller keyboards, the compact Razer Huntsman Mini 60% has all the charm and tactical switch advantages of a larger keyboard without hogging space on your desk.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (Mercury): $119.99 $99.99 on Amazon

This Mercury white version of the beloved Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard stands out against the usual sea of black or grey peripherals, with the same PBT keycaps and customizable RGB lighting you know and love.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 $89.99 on Amazon

Save a whopping 36% on one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market, sporting Razer's beloved green tactical switches and fully addressable chroma RGB light effects. The wrist rest will help you avoid cramps in those long sessions too.View Deal

Today's best US gaming mouse deals

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse - Shroud Edition: $126.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $27

Fans of popular streamer Shroud will love this version of the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse, one of the best mice on the market for esports players across every skill level. At just 80 grams, you can blast your way through matches for hours with lightning reflexes.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 60% on this super cheap Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse. You're only getting a 6400 DPI optical sensor and five programmable buttons, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better gaming mouse for the same price.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse & Charging Dock: $169.99 $99.99 on Amazon

With optical switches, HyperSpeed wireless connection, and 11 programmable buttons, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate offers a new level of speed and customization. Plus a 100-hour battery is certainly nothing to discount, though it does mean you'll be using the included charging dock a little less than usual.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse & Charging Dock: $149.99 $89.99 on Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a solid choice for anyone looking to beef up their arsenal of wireless mice, with a stylish RGB charging dock and a reactive 20K CPI sensor for accurate clicks and low latency. The battery is incredible too, so you can play your favorites for up tp 70 hours.View Deal

Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $59.99 on Amazon

The Razer Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse is a recognizable icon of the MMO gaming genre, with 16 programmable buttons to macro your favorite spells and moves. And not to forget, you'll get customizable RGB lighting for added style while you play.View Deal

Today's best US gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: $49.99 $32.99 at Amazon

This USB headset is a fantastic entry-level product from one of the world's best peripheral brands. Experience 7.1 surround sound for accurate positional audio across any game environment, and at just 0.55 lbs, this lightweight headset is perfect for lengthy gaming sessions.View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty Gaming Headset: $149.99 $119.99 on Amazon

The Kraken Kitty edition gaming headset from Razer is now famous for being a must-have accessory for gamers and streamers alike. With customizable RGB lighting and built-in cat ears, you'll look incredible regardless of what you're playing.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset: $139.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $40

If you've been hunting for a fantastic wireless gaming headset then the HyperX Cloud Flight is a perfect choice. Featuring Qi-charing and 7.1 surround sound, this headset will keep providing amazing quality audio for up to 30 hours.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S PC Gaming Headset: $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon

Save $30

The Cloud Alpha S gaming headset from HyperX is the perfect accessory to use with your favorite PC titles, featuring superior 7.1 surround sound and dual-chamber drivers for an incredibly immersive audio experience.View Deal

Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset: $169.99 $117.43 on Amazon

Save $52.56

With a huge 15 meter range and a 12-hour battery life, the Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming Headset can accompany you everywhere in your home. You're also getting a fully retractable mic and the option to use a 3.5-meter long cable across PC, console and mobile.View Deal

Today's best UK PC gaming deals

Today's best UK PC gaming mouse deals

Best gaming mouse deals Logitech G502 Wireless Gaming Mouse: £129.99 £60.99 on Amazon

Save £69

The Logitech G502 is often mentioned as one of the best gaming mice in the world, making this a great choice for gamers of any skill level who don’t want to compromise on anything. With £71 saved, you're getting customizable weights, an intuitive scroll wheel and responsive clicks for an absolute steal.View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse: £79.99 £36.99 on Amazon

Save £43

The Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse offers manual optimization to give you the edge over your opponents, with 20 K optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons and a customizable scroll wheel, your mouse is exactly what you make it and tailored to your gameplay.View Deal

Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse: £39.99 £27.99 on Amazon

Save £12

At just 61g, the Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse is one of the lightest mice on the market, and a perfect choice for competitive players of every skill level. You can take advantage of the 8500 dpi optical sensor and anti-friction cable for less than £30 in the Prime Day sale.View Deal

Today's best UK PC gaming keyboard deals

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard: £129.99 £78.99 on Amazon

Save £51

Built for speed, the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard features linear optical switches and full RGB backlighting for you to customize to your gaming setup. With a huge £51 saving, there's never been a better time to grab this fantastic gaming keyboard.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite Gaming Keyboard: £44.99 £20.99 on Amazon Save £24

Who says gaming accessories need to be expensive? With soft (yet reactive) keys, the Razer Cynosa Lite is now better than half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, making this the perfect choice for entry-level gamers wanting to smash some keys on their favourite PC titles.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: £139.99 £94.99 on Amazon

Save £45

The fantastic BlackWidow V3 Pro Gaming Keyboard can now be yours for a tidy bargain, featuring Razer's beloved Green switches for a speedy response as well as including Chroma RGB, media dial and ergonomic wrist rest.View Deal

Today's best UK PC gaming headset deals

Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset: £129.99 £59.99 on Amazon

Save £70

The incredible Logitech G635 Wired Gaming RGB Headset is now better than half price, featuring plush over-ear cushions and customizable RGB lighting to match your setup. You'll be amazed by the incredible 7.1 audio on both PC and Console and all-day wearable comfort.View Deal

Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset: £79.99 £53.99 on Amazon Save £26

One of the most recognizable gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset features glasses-friendly ear cushions made from soft leatherette and powerful 50mm drivers for an incredible audio experience in your favourite titles.View Deal

