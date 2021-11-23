Can't find a Dyson Airwrap deal? Buying refubished could be the way to go

Dyson is known for rarely offering any kind of sales, even during the Black Friday deals period, but if you're okay with buying refurbished tech you could find decent savings on the best haircare tool out there.

In the US you can save $70 at Nordstrom - that's on top of the saving the second-hand tech came with - while in the UK you can save £50 on an Airwrap at Dyson's official store.

These Airwraps may have been previously used ut they have been serviced and repaired with official Dyson parts so you can be sure the quality is still there. Stock will only last while refurbished units are available though, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals

Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape styler refurbished: $499.99 Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape styler refurbished: $499.99 $429.97 at Nordstrom

Save $70 - You save 15% by opting for this refurbished Dyson Airwrap from Nordstrom Rack right now. It comes with three styling attachments and a leather case - and it'll be delivered for free.

Refurbished Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 Refurbished Dyson AirWrap: £449.99 £399.99 at Dyson

Save £50 - If you're after a rare deal on a Dyson Airwrap this saving on a refurbished product is the best you can hope for this Black Friday.

The Dyson Airwrap is a hair styling tool that works incredibly well on straight or wavy long hair – giving you a lightweight and easy-to-use device that provides complete control over how you want your hair to look.

The Styler is designed to create curls, waves, and bouncy blow-dries without using extreme heat that can leave your strands feeling frizzy and dry – though if you sport shorter or tightly coiled Type 4 hair then you'd be better off choosing a different product.

It's one of the best styling tools we've tested, but the price tag is extremely high and deals are few and far between. If we spot any other sales we'll be sure to add them to our Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals page.

More Dyson Airwrap deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the Dyson Airwrap:

More Black Friday deals