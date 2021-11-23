Can't find a Dyson Airwrap deal? Buying refubished could be the way to go

Dyson is known for rarely offering any kind of sales, even during the Black Friday deals period, but if you're okay with buying refurbished tech you could find decent savings on the best haircare tool out there.
In the US you can save $70 at Nordstrom - that's on top of the saving the second-hand tech came with - while in the UK you can save £50 on an Airwrap at Dyson's official store.
These Airwraps may have been previously used ut they have been serviced and repaired with official Dyson parts so you can be sure the quality is still there. Stock will only last while refurbished units are available though, so act fast to avoid disappointment.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals
Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape styler refurbished:
$499.99 $429.97 at Nordstrom
Save $70 - You save 15% by opting for this refurbished Dyson Airwrap from Nordstrom Rack right now. It comes with three styling attachments and a leather case - and it'll be delivered for free.
Refurbished Dyson AirWrap:
£449.99 £399.99 at Dyson
Save £50 - If you're after a rare deal on a Dyson Airwrap this saving on a refurbished product is the best you can hope for this Black Friday.
The Dyson Airwrap is a hair styling tool that works incredibly well on straight or wavy long hair – giving you a lightweight and easy-to-use device that provides complete control over how you want your hair to look.
The Styler is designed to create curls, waves, and bouncy blow-dries without using extreme heat that can leave your strands feeling frizzy and dry – though if you sport shorter or tightly coiled Type 4 hair then you'd be better off choosing a different product.
It's one of the best styling tools we've tested, but the price tag is extremely high and deals are few and far between. If we spot any other sales we'll be sure to add them to our Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals page.
More Dyson Airwrap deals
Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the Dyson Airwrap:
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: save up to 55% on Fire HD tablets
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Asda: save on Lego, Nintendo Switch and vacuums - plus in-store exclusives
- Argos: get a 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV for just £329
- AO: up to £150 off Shark vacuums
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: save up to £500 on Sony Bravia TVs
- Dell: save 35% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- eBay: get 20% off select clothing, electronics and homeware
- Ebuyer: monitors from £129, SSDs from £21.99 and 44% off laptops
- EE: free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: 50% off mattresses in the biggest-ever sale for Black Friday
- Furniture Village: 50% off sofas, dining and beds
- Go Outdoors: up to 50% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: half-price trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma
- John Lewis: get a £50 voucher when you buy the Oculus Quest 2
- Love Honey: 60% off sex toys + an extra 10% off lingerie
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nespresso: up to 60% off Nespresso coffee machines at Amazon
- Nike: thousands of trainers, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies reduced by up to 40%
- Ninja: £70 off Ninja food processors and air fryers in the Black Friday sale
- Nintendo Switch: Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and Switch Online for just £259
- Shark vacuums: up to £180 off cordless vacs in the Black Friday sale
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 60% on dresses, coats, jackets and cardigans
- Sky: Superfast broadband packages from £25
- Smyths Toys: deals on all top toy brands including Lego, Nerf and more
- Studio: up to 40% off electricals, Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs from only £159
- Very: great discounts on Apple products, including AirPods and MacBook Pro
- Wayfair: save on all categories including furniture, rugs, desks and lighting