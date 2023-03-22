You can now buy LG’s new Dolby Atmos soundbars that play nice with PS5

LG has announced that its new Dolby Atmos soundbars first introduced at CES 2023 are now available for purchase in the US. The two new models are packed with features that make them a great option for both movies and for gaming with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and both offer new technologies designed to enhance performance and convenience when paired with LG’s OLED TVs.

It’s too early to know if these models will rank among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but the new 3.1.3-channel SC9’s Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, along with its IMAX Enhanced status and triple up-firing height channels, make it a compelling option for anyone looking to improve on their TV’s sound.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 LG SC9 LG SE6 Price $999 $450 Channels 3.1.3 3.0 Power 400 watts total 100 watts total Includes subwoofer Yes No

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs, and the SC9 soundbar comes with a new Synergy Bracket that was designed to work with the 55-, 65-, and 77-inch LG C2 series and new LG C3 series sets. The bracket mounts directly to the TV during installation, creating a sleek, clutter-free look.

The new 3.0-channel SE6 has a compact design with no subwoofer and its driver array includes a one-inch tweeter and four passive radiators.

Both soundbars support 4K 120Hz pass-through for gaming, along with VRR and ALLM. They also feature LG’s Triple Level Spatial Sound, Triple AI Sound Optimizer, and AI Sound Pro, which intelligently analyzes incoming audio signals and applies appropriate processing.

Other features found on the new soundbars include Wow Orchestra, which lets it work with the built-in speakers on a compatible LG TV to increase power and expand the soundstage width and height. When used in this configuration, a Wow interface on the TV’s Home Dashboard menu lets you adjust the soundbar settings onscreen.

Both soundbars are also Wowcast-compatible, with the ability to make a wireless audio connection to any TV with an HDMI ARC port and USB input.

Analysis: LG’s new soundbars have big Wow factor

When we tested the LG S80QY soundbar in 2022, its most impressive feature was a trio of upfiring speakers on the top surface. These not only delivered enhanced height effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks but also served to elevate the dialogue to screen level where it had increased clarity and a more natural presentation.

The new SC9 offers this same feature but adds 4K 120Hz pass-through to accommodate next-gen gaming consoles. And while LG has since made 4K 120Hz pass-through available for older soundbars like the S80QY via a software update, the SC9 provides features that make it a perfect fit for the company’s C-series OLED TVs, including the C2 model that sits at the top of our list of best 4K TVs.

While the included custom bracket for connecting to C-Series OLED models is a great add-on, the SC9’s Wow Orchestra feature is also a compelling feature. We had the chance to hear this in action at a recent event where LG demonstrated its new TVs, and the improvement in sound that it provided over just the soundbar alone was seriously impressive. Sometimes such audio features on TVs are nothing more than gimmicks, but Wow Orchestra works.

Fortunately, we have both the C3 OLED TV and SC9 soundbar in-house for testing, and will soon be able to share our takes on these new LG offerings. Keep an eye out for those reviews in the near future as we put the C3 and SC9 combo through its paces.