You can get the Instant Pot for just $49 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale

There's more to the Walmart Cyber Monday deals than you may think, especially if you're looking for something like an Instant Pot Pressure Cooker or Air Fryer.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Instant Pot DUO60 on sale for just $49. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've found for the six-quart pressure cooker. Walmart also has recently-released Instant Vortex Air Fryer on sale for $49.



The Instant Pot is always a best-seller during the holiday season and the DUO60 is the brands most popular model. The six-quart pressure cooker prepares fast and convenient meals by combing seven kitchen appliances in one. The pressure cooker can saute, steam, stew, and slow cook and includes a high and low-pressure setting. The DUO60 also features 14 built-in smart programs so you can make soup, rice, yogurt, and more with a press of a button.



Walmart's Cyber Monday sale ends today, so this might be your last chance to snag the Instant Pot at this record-low price.

The best Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals:

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer: $99 $49 at Walmart

You can save 50% on the Instant Vortex air fryer at Walmart. The six-quart air fryer can do it all - fries, roasts, bakes, and reheats and includes four built-in smart programs.

