You can get a 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $248 ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking to score an early Black Friday TV deal - then today is your lucky day. We've just spotted this 50-inch 4K Roku TV by Onn. on sale for just $248 (was $348) at Walmart. That's an incredible price for a mid-size 4K smart TV and one of the best cheap Black Friday TV deals we've seen so far.



Retailers typically wait to drop their best deals on Black Friday proper, but thanks to potential shipping delays, you can shop early sales right now. Black Friday TVs priced this low typically don't stick around for long, so we recommend grabbing this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Today's best Black Friday TV deal

Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 $248 at Walmart

Save $100 - Today's best Black Friday TV deal is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. that's on sale for the unbelievable price of just $248. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, and smart capabilities with the Roku experience built right in - all for under $250. This is one of the cheapest deals we've seen for a mid-size 4K smart display - so we'd recommend grabbing this bargain now before it's gone.



See more of today's best cheap Black Friday TV deals below with prices starting at just $99.99 from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.

More Black Friday TV deals

$168 Onn. 32-inch FHD LED Roku Smart TV: $168 $99 at Walmart

Save $69 - Today's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $99 at Walmart. It's a perfect set if you don't have the space for something massive, the 40-inch 1080p TV will fit into just about every home, and with Roku built-in, you'll never be short of shows or movies to watch.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV that's on sale for a record-low price of $129.99. This is an excellent option if you're looking to pick up a small display for an extra bedroom, and you're getting the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $274.68 at Walmart

Save $150.99 - Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this 43-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $279.99. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - An incredible price for a 55-inch 4K TV, Best Buy's Black Friday sale has this Insignia set on sale for a record-low price of just $299.99. The 55-inch TV packs smart capabilities, the Fire TV experience, 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $300!

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $469.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $140 - You can grab Amazon's all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $329.99 in this early Black Friday deal. That's the first discount we've seen for the 2021 set and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV that's packed with premium features and has the Fire operating system built right in for easy streaming.

Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 Hisense 58-inch A6G Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $426 $338 at Walmart

Save $88 - A great budget option from Hisense, you can get this 58-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $338 at Walmart - $60 less than last week's price. This Black Friday TV deal comes with Dolby Vision HDR, the Roku operating experience, and a voice remote that works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart TV: $599 $528 at Walmart

Save $70 – One of our favorite Black Friday TV deals from Walmart is this Samsung 60-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $528. That's $70 less than the previous all-time low price and a rare opportunity to snap up a great TV deal. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $579.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic Black Friday TV deal for a big-screen display. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - If you're looking for a Black Friday TV deal on a large display, Amazon has this Toshiba 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

