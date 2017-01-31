You can get a 4K UHD Blu-ray player on Amazon right now for under £290

So you’ve dropped the money on a brand new 4K TV and although you’d quite like to go the whole nine yards and buy an Ultra HD Blu-ray player to sit alongside it, you just can’t quite justify the cost while native UHD content is so thin on the ground.

Fortunately, Amazon is making getting on the Ultra HD Blu-ray train early less of a financial pain by knocking £110 off the Panasonic DMP-UB700EBK, bringing its price down to a more palatable £289.

We awarded it five stars in our review, calling it 'the best band for buck 4K UHD Blu-ray performance.'

At this price it’s actually more on a level with the Xbox One S, which is still currently the Ultra HD Blu-ray player to beat when it comes to price.

If you’d rather have a dedicated system, though, the DMP-UB700EBK offers 4K playback from discs and full HD 3D blu-ray disc playback, as well as support for online content like 4K Netflix and 4K YouTube.