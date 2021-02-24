Xbox Game Pass deals offer extra discounts on top of PC gaming savings this week

If you're kitting out your PC gaming setup this week, Best Buy's range of Xbox Game Pass deals can help you save on a range of accessories and a three month Game Pass PC subscription at the same time. Right now, you can save $10 on the price of an Xbox Game Pass PC membership (usually $29.99) when you also buy selected gaming keyboards, mice, or headsets. Not only that, but many of these accessories are also discounted themselves, making for some excellent overall discounts.

There's a massive range of gaming mouse deals included in these offers, but our top pick is the Razer Naga Trinity. By itself, it's discounted from $99.99 to $70.99, which means you can pick it up alongside that Xbox Game Pass deal for a total of $90.98 (previously $129.99).

If you're after some new cans, though, the gaming headset deals included with this Game Pass discount range from the ultra affordable Razer Kraken X (was $49.99, now $39.99) to the premium Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE (was $209.99, now $199.99).

That all means there's plenty of stackable savings up for grabs at Best Buy this weekend, though we don't know how much longer this promotion will hold out for so we wouldn't recommend holding off too long.

Best Buy's Xbox Game Pass deals in full

Save $10 on Xbox Game Pass PC with selected accessories at Best Buy

You can save on a 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription when you grab any of these accessories at Best Buy. What's more, we're seeing even further discounts on these headsets, mice and keyboards themselves allowing you to double down on your savings. Check out the featured offers below for more information:

Gaming mouse deals

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse: $99.99 $70.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Naga Trinity is our top pick from the discounted gaming mice included with these Xbox Game Pass deals at Best Buy. You're saving nearly $30 on this premium pointer and picking up plenty of customization with those two additional side plate options as well. You'll find more options just below.View Deal

Gaming headset deals

Corsair HS60 Pro wired gaming headset: $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The Corsair HS60 Pro has long been hailed as one of the best budget gaming headsets out there, and now you can save an additional $20 on an already low price and score a $10 discount on Xbox Game Pass for PC at the same time. You're getting great sound here as well as compatibility across PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.



More options are also available below.View Deal

Gaming keyboard deals

Razer Cynosa wired gaming keyboard: $59.99 $47.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Cynosa is the only discounted gaming keyboard included in these Game Pass deals at Best Buy, but if you're more budget-minded this might just be the only offer you need. A fully programmable deck of keys and anti-ghosting with ten key rollover make for a set of premium features on this cheaper model, and you're saving an extra $12 as well.

