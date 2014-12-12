Price slashed for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

The DVD drive may be going the way of the dinosaur, but fortunately for you, we've found a way to breath digital life into your DVD collection. Digiarty Software's WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the solution, and it's the only program you'll need to digitize your DVDs.

If you want to make backups of your DVDs to store on a PC, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum converts your discs into a wide-range of video formats, including popular high-definition formats, such as AVI, and MP4, among several others.

Sure, you can easily rip your entire DVD collection on a PC to watch at home, but there might be some who just want to rip DVDs directly to a mobile device for some movie-watching on the go. You'll be happy to know that WinX DVD Ripper Platinum also converts your DVDs into formats that your everyday devices can support.

The list of devices supported by WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is huge. Whether you have an iPhone 6, iPad Air 2, or Samsung Galaxy S5, you'll find that WinX DVD Ripper Platinum does a fantastic job ripping your favorite movies and converting them to just the right format for your device in just a few minutes.

Digiarty Software's incredible WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is an easy to use one-stop-shop for incredibly fast DVD ripping that outputs to a ton of devices. We're here to clue you in on a hot deal: WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is on sale for a price so low, it's almost criminal for you not to buy it.

Available for use on a wide variety of Windows (XP, Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1) machines, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is the best, easiest solution for those looking to protect and refit their DVD collection for the future.

Have a Samsung Galaxy Note 4, PS4, or Nexus 9? You're covered. What about other devices like the PS Vita or Sony Xperia Z3? Digiarty Software remembers you, too.

It's hard to nail down what's best about WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, but here are some favorite features:

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can bypass complex copy and region protection locks built into DVDs.

Add subtitles in video, or subtitles for a different language into your favorite movies.

Set any time point of the video as Start Time and End Time to output your desired movie part and duration.

Advanced users can freely adjust aspect ratio, sample rate, audio codec, resolution, and more.

Merge multiple video files into one super-file for a long flight.

Converts feature-length films in minutes thanks to multi-core CPU utilization.

All of this is done in one app – no third-party software required. This means no confusion when it comes to converting your beloved DVDs and pushing the files to your device, so you can get on with your life.

As a special gift to you, we've teamed up with Digiarty Software to offer WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to you for a heavily-discounted price. We know we have your attention now, so pay close attention to the following steps and you'll get your free license in no time.

Simply visit the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum discount page and you'll be taken to a holiday offer page. Once you're there, purchase the heavily discounted software and enjoy!

We're certain that you'll love WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, but if you don't believe us, feel free to download the trial version to see for yourself. You'll have access to the same loot of features available in the full version, but full disclosure, the trial version is limited to rip a 5-minute video. Once you're convinced that you're getting a really good deal, purchase the full version at a holiday discount here.