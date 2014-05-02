Save £50 on an ultra-slim keyboard for your tablet and £41 on a Philips soundbar

This super-slim, wireless Anker keyboard is a great addition to your tablet and it's down to just £19.99 from £69.99. Weighing in at just 181g, you'll hardly notice it's there when you're carrying it, and it's both iOS and Android compatible.

Tipping the scales a fraction more is this keyboard, also from Anker, which comes in at 299g. That's still pretty light, and if you like the white and silver design then this one's a bargain at just £13.99, reduced from £39.99.

Next up, we've been on the lookout for a good soundbar to beef up the inevitably diminutive speakers that accompany increasingly skinny flat screen TVs.

This Philips HTL2160 60W Soundbar is down to £89 for a limited time at Amazon and comes with an extra subwoofer for more of that all-important bass. It retails at £130, so that's a healthy £41 saving.