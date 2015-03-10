TechRadar Deals: Soundbar-gains, Raspberry Pi, gadgets, games + more!

We're back with more daily deals and today we've got games consoles, computers, chargers, speakers, soundbars, headphones and lots more!

TODAY'S HOT DEALS

Soundbar: Amazon is currently running a flash sale on the Yamaha YAS-203. It's a low-profile soundbar with a powerful sound and a wireless subwoofer for booming bass. Prices elsewhere start from £279 and go up to around £400 but for the rest of the day you can get this soundbar-gain from Amazon for just £199.

Raspberry Pi B+: This amazing PC has inspired a revolution in low cost computing and 'do it at home' gadgetry projects. You can currently join the Raspberry Pi revolution by picking up the latest desktop model - with 700MHz processor, 512MB RAM and 4x USB ports all for just £19.70 from Amazon.co.uk

Portable charger: Never let your phone run out of juice by keeping a spare battery pack in your bag. This one is super slim but still packs enough juice to charge an iPhone twice over and it's currently half price - now just £14.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Wireless speaker: This Bluetooth speaker is ideal for use outdoors, on beaches and on camping trips. It's rugged, so can take the wear and tear of travel, and it's splash and shockproof as well so you can rain on it and drop it on the floor and it'll power on through. It was £69.99 but you can now get it for just £26.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Car charger: Want to charge your phone, tablet, sat nav and other gadgets while in the car? This car adapter slots into your car's cigarette lighter and will charge up to 5 devices at once! Now just £11.99 at Amazon.co.uk

MORE DEALS

Klipsch KMC 3 Music Center - White - Now only £139.16 at Amazon

Philips O'Neill SHO9567GB/10 STRETCH Scratch Headphones - For only £36.79 at Amazon

HP Stream 7 Signature Edition Tablet - Down to £74.99 at the microsoft store

Lenovo Miix 3 10 Tablet - Only £197.95 at John Lewis

Xbox One Solus Console with 7 inch Connect Tablet and £10 Xbox Live Currency - For as little as £329 at Tesco

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Micro SDXC plus SD Adapter Class 10 - Down to £19.99 at memorybits

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0 desktop 3.5 inch external hard drive - For as little as £119.99 at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Case for Apple iPhone 6 - Glacier - Reduced down to £14.92 at Amazon

X12 Xbox 360 Headset - Now only £29.99 at Amazon

Razer Deathadder Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - For as little as £44.97 at Amazon

Sennheiser HD 558 High End Open Over-Ear Headphones with E.A.R. Technology - Only £99.99 at Amazon

Logitech T650 Wireless Rechargeable Touchpad - Reduced down to £19.99 at Amazon

Sennheiser OCX 685i Sports In-Ear Canal Headphones - White - For only £30.90 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle eReader, 6" Touch Screen, Wi-Fi - For only £49 at John Lewis

NETGEAR GS308-100UKS 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet - Down to £20.52 at Amazon

LINKSYS WUMC710 Wireless Universal Media Connection - Reduced to £24.97 at PC World

GAMES

BEYOND: TWO SOULS (PS3) - Down to £9.99 at thegamecollection

Pro Evolution Soccer 2015 (PES) - For only £19.85 at shopto

Need for Speed: Rivals - For as little as £14.86 at shopto

White Night [Online Game Code] PS4 - For only £11.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Xbox 360 & Xbox One) - Down to £9.99 at Amazon

Call of Duty Ghosts - For only £9.85 at shopto

Mario Party 10 Wii U - Down to £24.99 at Zavvi

Evolve - Only £21.99 at Amazon