7 Father's Day gifts you shouldn't give your technophobe dad

If you love TechRadar, you're no doubt a tech lover. You want to share your love of gadgets with the world, including all your friends and most importantly, your dad this Father's Day. But not so fast! Need we remind you that he keeps forgetting which side of the mouse he has to "right-click" on?

You could say your dad's a Luddite, but that wouldn't paint an accurate picture of his relationship with technology. Let me get right down to my point: the man knows absolutely nothing about modern technology and more importantly, doesn't care to know.

Technology can be a scary thing, so before you go out and buy your favorite gadget for dad, you should read on. Here are 7 bad gift ideas that require technical ability of its user, so make sure you re-consider your options before buying any of these gifts for your old man.

1. Neato XV Signature Pro

Vacuuming and sweeping should be outsourced to a robot … well NOT as far as your dad is concerned. For most of us, robotic vacuum cleaners can make our lives easier, but for the "others, " and by that we mean your technophobe pop, robot vacuum cleaners offer "too many features."

You dadio won't be saying, 'Neato!' to this device

Why would dad want automated recharging or wall sensors, which make robot cleaners perfect helpers for keeping your floors clean?

The Neato XV Signature Pro is equipped a laser guided mapping system *gulp* that allows it to clean in an efficient straight path rather than just bouncing off of walls and furniture. This vacuum cleaner doesn't have a remote control, so if your dad wants to adjust the settings while it is moving, he will have to catch it. Here's another plus that your dad will certainly not enjoy: Robot software can be upgraded when new features become available.

Price: $449

2. Google Glass Explorer Edition

Google has made its Glass wearable computer specs open to the public, but there are some things you just shouldn't show dad. With this early first-look version, your old man wouldn't know what to do with a hands-free digital overlay on his entire world.

Maaaybe for the ultra hip padres out there

Not only will dad be confused when you explain to him that Google Glass is Google on your face, but he'll turn red after he goes cockeyed from eyestrain. Oh what a ride Father's Day will be with this!

Price: $1,500

Dare to get it here: http://www.google.com/glass/start/

3. Samsung Gear 2

The Samsung Gear 2 has finally caught up with 60′s spy show watch technology. But unfortunately, your dad is severely lost in time. The Gear 2 smartwatch combines modern, cutting-edge design with technical wizardry - featuring a camera, a speakerphone, a powerful display, and the ability (or inability) for dad to receive his text messages, emails and control his music - all from his wrist.

You should probably stick with a tie

At this point, you're better off teaching pop which side of the mouse he has to "right click" on before exposing him to any smart device.

Price: $299