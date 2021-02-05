Wireless earbuds deal: don't miss these huge savings on Panasonic's AirPods Pro rivals

If you need some new wireless earbuds, check out these brilliant deals from Amazon, which slash the prices of Panasonic models.

We're most excited about the saving you can get on the Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds, which offer fantastic noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and clear voice calls. In the US, Amazon has reduced the earbuds from $179.99 to $113.99, saving you $66.

Meanwhile, UK buyers can get the earbuds for just £99.99, a huge £50 saving compared to their original £149.99 RRP. (Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Amazon has also reduced the Panasonic RZ-S300W in the US and the UK, making these cheap wireless earbuds even cheaper. They may not come with active noise cancellation, but they do boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, built-in Alexa support, and come in a rather fetching mint color as well as your standard black and white versions.

Today's best wireless earbuds deals

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $113.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $30 off these excellent noise-cancelling earbuds – and with a coupon applied at checkout, you can save a further $36.

View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W true wireless earbuds: £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save £50 on these brilliant wireless earbuds from Panasonic. Available in white and black, they offer great noise cancellation, a comfy fit, and clear voice calls – and an IPX4 water resistance rating means you can use them while working out.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S300W true wireless earbuds: $ 119.99 $75 at Amazon

Not bothered about active noise cancellation? Check out these cheaper wireless earbuds, which have been discounted by nearly $45. Again, you'll need to tick the box below the price to apply a coupon to get the full discount.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S300W true wireless earbuds: £109.99 £59.99 at Amazon

UK buyers can also save on these cheaper wireless earbuds. Coming in green. black, and white, the RZ-S300W boast an IPX4 rating, built-in Alexa, and up to 26 hours of playback.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Panasonic headphone deals we've spotted below.