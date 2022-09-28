Why is Airtel getting into home security surveillance service?

Audio player loading…

As home security and surveillance market keeps growing, we have a new entrant to it: Bharti Airtel. The Indian telecom company has come out with a home surveillance service that includes a range of Wi-Fi based advanced cameras. Named Xsafe, the service is available across 40 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel, said: "Xsafe is an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera."

For a telecom company to enter this market may seem a bit out of place. But it makes smart sense considering the fact that this market is nascent in India. A recent study said that India’s smart home security camera market grew 116% per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ in Q2 2022 (April-June).

Details of Airtel Xsafe

Airtel will offer a total of three cameras to customers under the Xsafe service to be inside the customers; premises. The 360-degree view cameras have built-in mic and speakers and the users can directly speak to their loved ones.

The service can be operated through Airtel Xsafe app that is AI-powered and can give real-time alerts. The app will provide real time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement. It also captures the feed to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the app using Airtel’s secure cloud storage. The entire solution is end-to-end encrypted.

Airtel said its customer support team will help users choose the right location to place the cameras. Airtel will send its team to install the cameras with minimal wiring. Users are also entitled to after-sale support from the company.

(Image credit: Airtel)

Airtel said that it is also working to integrate the bill of Airtel Xsafe into the broadband bill of Airtel Xstream Fiber. It added customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting https://www.airtel.in/xsafe/ or by simply logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

As an inaugural offer, Airtel is offering a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs. 2,499, while the 360° cam is for Rs. 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs. 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs. 999 and enjoy the first 1-month subscription for free.