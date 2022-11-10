Watch Keanu Reeves enter beast mode in the new John Wick 4 trailer

Audio player loading…

If you’re a fan of knock-your-socks-off action movies, then you’re likely counting down the days until the release of John Wick 4 – and the film’s newest trailer is sure to dial that excitement up to 11.

Arriving just a few months after some brief sneak peek footage (opens in new tab) teased the return of Keanu Reeves’ eponymous assassin, John Wick 4’s first full-length trailer puts the series’ signature choreography style (and its taste for bullet-laden carnage) front and center. Check it out below:

Caught your breath yet? Neither have we. In any case, John Wick 4 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 24, 2023, so we’ve got a few months to wait until Hollywood’s favorite action hero returns to screens.

As for the movie’s plot, John Wick 4 looks set to tread familiar ground. Lionsgate’s official synopsis reads as follows: “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.”

In other words, John Wick 4 will dance to the same tune as its predecessors – which is by no means a bad thing, in our book. Series director Chad Stahelski returns to the helm, while Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick will reprise their roles as Winston, The Bowery King and Charon, respectively.

Newcomers to John Wick 4 include martial arts legends Donnie Yen (Ip Man) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), while Bill Skarsgård (It), Shamier Anderson (Invasion) and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama are joining in the fun, too.

By the looks of things, then, it’s going to be a two-horse race between John Wick 4 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One (which boasts an equally chaotic first trailer) for the title of 2023’s best action movie.

