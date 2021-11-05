Want a cheap Roomba and can't wait for Black Friday? Best Buy has you covered

Best Buy has begun rolling out its Black Friday deals already, including huge savings on iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners. There are offers on everything from the entry-level Roomba 694, which is now under $180, through to the self-emptying Roomba i7+, which has received a $250 price cut.

Usually the very best Black Friday Roomba deals only appear on Black Friday itself, but these are some huge discounts, and if you're a Best Buy Totaltech or My Best Buy member, the store will refund you the difference if the price drops lower on the big day. Look out for the 'Black Friday Prices Guaranteed' logo on the website.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Roomba Black Friday deals

Save $95 Another excellent entry-level robot vacuum, the Roomba 694 has hit its lowest ever price at Best Buy for Black Friday, matching Amazon's current deal price. View Deal

Save $250 The Roomba i7+ earned a place in our roundup of the best robot vacuum cleaners, and for good reason. It's self-emptying and nearly 100% automated, making cleaning your floors effortless. View Deal

Save $350 The ultimate cleaning combo, this bundle includes the self-emptying Roomba (our top-rated robot vacuum), plus iRobot's smart robot mop. They communicate and work together in tandem. View Deal

Roomba deals at Amazon

Best Buy's deals are very impressive, but in a couple of cases, Amazon has sneaked in and undercut its prices by a few cents. You won't be covered by a price guarantee if they drop even lower on Black Friday itself, but these are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these particular machines.

Save $150.99 This pet-focused Roomba is down to $699.99 at Best Buy right now, but Amazon has sneaked in just slightly cheaper. The J7+ avoids cords, and won't accidentally track your pet's poop over your floors. View Deal

Save $350.99 Best Buy has cut the price of iRobot's top-end robot vacuum to $949.99, but Amazon has shaved off a few extra cents. When we tested it, we were particularly impressed by the way it accurately maps your home and gets deep into corners. View Deal

