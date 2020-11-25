Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off with this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $478

The Walmart Black Friday sale has officially kicked off with an incredible 4K TV deal that we predict won't stay around for long. Starting tonight, you can get this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $478. That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.



You'll have to hurry though, Black Friday TV deals like this sell out quickly, and Walmart is known for keeping low stock amounts.

Black Friday TV deal

VIZIO 70" Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV: $659.99 $478 at Walmart

Save $182 - Walmart and Vizio have the hookup on a 70-inch 4K UHD TV for just $478 on Black Friday. Besides its monstrous size, this V-Series TV uses a full-array LED backlight, supports Dolby Vision HDR and three 3 UHD/HDR enabled HDMI 2.1 ports. Get it before it's gone! View Deal

This Vizio TV has everything and more that you'd want in a big-screen 4K TV. The V-Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors and sharp images thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. You're also getting smart capabilities built in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. Last but not least, the Vizio TV is compatible with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control and works with Apple AirPlay & Chromecast so you can stream content from your phone to your TV.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, and we predict this Walmart Black Friday deal will go fast, so you should add to your cart now before it's too late.

More Walmart Black Friday TV deals

JVC 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

An incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the JVC 58-inch TV on sale for just $298 at Walmart. The budget set includes the Roku experience so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Samsung 58" Class 4K UHD Smart TV: $449 $398 at Walmart

Save $51 - If you just don't have room for the 65-inch or 70-inch TV in your room - or don't want to spend the extra money on them - maybe the 58-inch Samsung TU7000 will be more to your liking. It still sports a 4K resolution and HDR support, and it's $50 off the regular price.View Deal

Samsung 65" Class 7000 4K Smart TV: $549 $478 at Walmart

If the 70-inch Vizio TV is sold out, check out this deal for the 65-inch Samsung TU7000 4K HDR TV that's on sale for $70 off its regular price. The TU7000 uses edge lighting instead of full array and HDMI 2.0 instead of HDMI 2.1, but it's a big-screen TV at a good price.View Deal

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.



