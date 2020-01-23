Walmart's best deals: save on AirPods, Apple Watch, Xbox One, NutriBullet, and more

January is a fantastic time to find incredible bargains at Walmart, and this week's deals don't disappoint. You can find massive savings on best-selling items which include TVs, smartwatches, consoles, appliances and more. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals that are happening right now.



Our top picks include discounts on Apple devices like the Apple Watch 3 on sale for just $199, the latest model AirPods with charging case on sale for $129, and the 6th generation iPad on sale for $349. Walmart's game day sale includes price cuts on top brand TVs like the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $477.99, and the Sceptre 50-inch 4K on sale for only $199.99. You can also find discounts on best-selling appliances on sale like a $50 price cut on the NutriBullet Pro and the iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $197.



Shop more of Walmart's top deals below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Walmart's best deals:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $129 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's original truly wireless AirPods on sale for $129. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $219 $199 at Walmart

Walmart now has the Apple Watch 3 back down to $199. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and comes in a black or white sport band.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB $559 $349 at Walmart

You can get the 2018 Apple iPad on sale at Walmart for $349. The 9.-7 inch tablet packs 128GB of storage which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The tablet comes in your color choice of gold or space grey.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $199.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

This deal will go fast! You can get the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a premium picture experience thanks to the PurColor technology.

View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x games | $149 at Walmart

You can get the Xbox One S Digital Edition on sale for $149.99 at Walmart. This bundle deal includes Sea of Thieves, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 3 to get you set up straight away with some fantastic titles.

View Deal

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender: $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $60 on the NutriBullet blender at Walmart. The NutriBullet Pro features a high-performance 900-watt motor and comes with 32-oz cups that you can take on the go.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $197 at Walmart

Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $197. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

View Deal

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Walmart sales this week: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more.



You can also see more of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales and the best Xbox One prices, bundles, sales, and deals.