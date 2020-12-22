Walmart promises more PS5 and Xbox Series X stock ‘soon’

Walmart has stated that more PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock is coming soon, as it “continues to work hard to get them into the hands of as many customers as possible".

In a statement on Walmart’s corporate website, the company’s chief information security officer Jerry Geisler said: “Our merchandising, operations and tech teams are all focused on giving customers every opportunity to get the hottest gifts they want this season, including the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles.”

As to when the next batch of PS5 and Xbox Series X stock will arrive, Geisler said more next-gen consoles are “coming online soon”, though no exact date was given.

PS5 and Xbox Series X stock has appeared sporadically at various online retailers over the last few weeks, with Target, Amazon and Best Buy receiving more units. Predictably however, stock tends to be snapped up quickly by consumers, with most retailers selling out in a matter of minutes.

Walmart’s announcement is encouraging, then, as it means that they’ll be yet another opportunity to secure either Sony or Microsoft’s consoles if you’re still on the hunt for the next-gen systems.

It’s unlikely that Walmart will be able to guarantee Christmas delivery at this stage, unless customers are able to pick up the console at their local store.

Battle against the bots

Walmart has also recently outlined its battle against bots, as scalpers continue to try and take stock away from legitimate customers so they can profit by reselling the system for often double the retail value. The retailer managed to block an impressive 20 million bots in the first 30 minutes of its PS5 stock event on November 25, which shows the uphill challenge various online stores are facing.

Of course, with demand continuing to be incredibly high, nefarious sellers have also appeared to scam people who are desperate for the new consoles. A man in Utah was left with a concrete block after paying double the price for a PS5 on eBay.

To avoid any nasty surprises, and to help you secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X legitimately, we’re keeping an eye on all the latest stock updates from the online retailers.

We recommend you stay tuned to TechRadar, then, to increase your chances of finding a console when they reappear at Walmart soon.

