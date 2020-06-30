Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X rivals the brightest TV in the world at one-tenth the price

Vizio has just taken the wraps off its 2020 TV lineup, and among the new Dolby Vision-ready V-Series screens and Vizio’s first-ever OLED series, is the new Vizio P-Series Quantum X that is, as far as we know, the brightest TV available to consumers at the cheapest price.

According to the specs provided to TechRadar, the Vizio P-Series Quantum X tops out at over 3,000 nits which puts it right alongside the new Samsung Q950T QLED TV in terms of overall brightness.

The differences here are that the Samsung Q950T offers an 8K resolution but only comes in a single screen size - a monstrous 85 inches - and costs $13,000 while the 4K HDR-ready 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum X can be yours starting today for just $1,500.

It’s a crazy value, even if it doesn’t match Samsung’s flagship screen spec-for-spec.

Brightness isn't everything... but it does count for a lot

Now, yes, obviously brightness isn't everything when it comes to a new TV. You have to consider resolution, how many active dimming zones it has, viewing angles, HDR support, refresh rate and the list goes on and on.

That said, brightness is important for a few reasons. For one, it helps in brightly lit rooms where screen glare can be an issue. In tandem with anti-reflective coating, ultra bright TVs are simply easier to see during daytime viewing.

For another, a certain level of brightness is required for achieving Wide Color Gamut support. In layman's terms, without enough brightness, colors can't reach their proper level of saturation and can look dull. Higher brightness doesn't always equate to a wider color range, but there's definitely a correlation between the two.

There's no doubt the Samsung is an exceptional TV - and will likely beat out the Vizio in side-by-side comparison, but at a tenth of the price the performance differential might not be enough to matter.

...of course, we'd still like to test it for ourselves to find out.