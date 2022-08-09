Vivo V25 Pro is officially teased - To come with Dimensity 1300 SoC and colour changing back

Audio player loading…

Vivo has started teasing its next V series of smartphones, the V25 series. The Chinese brand has put up teasers for the phone on its website detailing the features of the phone, and it reveals most of the stuff we need to know about the phone.

The company hasn't yet revealed the launch date of the phone, but we can be pretty sure that this will launch in the month of August itself.

Vivo V25 Pro: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo has teased the presence of colour changing back on the phone. This sunlight-based colour-changing feature was present in Vivo V23 Pro, and it is making a comeback here.

The phone will be coming with a curved AMOLED display with a punch hole in the middle, unlike a huge notch like the previous year's model.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, with a primary camera of 64MP with OIS support. And there is support for hybrid stabilization for the videos. The selfie side seems downgraded from the previous model, as this phone comes with a single selfie camera while Vivo V23 Pro came with two.

Vivo V25 Pro is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It is the same chipset we saw in Oppo Reno 8 and OnePlus Nord 2T recently.

The phone is backed up by a 4830mAh battery and fast charging support of 66W.

If only Vivo prices this phone better

Vivo demands a big premium for its V series of phones over its counterparts from other brands.

Vivo V23 Pro was launched in India for Rs. 38,990. And it surely isn't the most Value for money option in the budget, but it still had great cameras, a premium design and a curved display that is a popular thing to have among the masses.

Vivo V23 Pro was a successful phone for Vivo, as it is more targeted toward the offline market as a premium offering. Vivo V25 Pro continues as an iterative upgrade over Vivo V25 Pro and we can be sure that it will be a win for Vivo, given it would keep its great cameras, curved display and great design formula.

We can only hope if the phone to be priced a little lower than that of the Vivo V23 Pro, it would make the phone a better value proposition. But we know that isn't going to happen, and Vivo might even price it higher than its predecessor.