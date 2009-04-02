Microsoft pushes PlayReady mobile DRM

Microsoft is stepping up efforts to make its PlayReady content access technology the default DRM system for mobile content.

Today it announced that PacketVideo Corporation will include support for Microsoft PlayReady in its Core multimedia platform that has already shipped in more than 320 different devices worldwide.

With Core, PacketVideo gives PlayReady support for mobile platforms such as Android, Linux and Symbian OS. Future devices built on these platforms will have the option to include support for PlayReady content beginning later in 2009.

Streaming success

PlayReady supports a range of different business models, from on-demand streaming video and subscription to rental or download-to-own, that can be applied to almost any type of digital content, including video, games, ringtones, images and more.

It can work with a wide range of audio and video formats, including AAC, AAC+, Enhanced AAC+, H.264, WMA and WMV. PlayReady also provides features such as service domains and embedded licenses that are specifically designed to make it easy for consumers to access content on all their registered devices without the need for an active connection.

Microsoft also announced today a PlayReady Service Provider Program that allows companies to deliver PlayReady-protected content without having to deploy their own PlayReady server systems or directly license PlayReady Server technology from Microsoft.

Content distribution networks and hosting companies participating in the program as PlayReady Service Providers will provide scalable PlayReady server-based solutions to other companies, helping them bring content services to market quickly. Six companies have been approved as PlayReady Service Providers, including e-learning, pay TV, mobile and P2P content providers.