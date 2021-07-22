Ultra Mobile's Summer Sale can score you a six month 3GB plan for just $11 per month

Ultra Mobile, a carrier with some of the best cheap cell phone plans available right now, is offering an additional three months of free service on its 3GB data for all new customers thanks to a limited-time Summer Sale.

Paying just $66 upfront means you'll be averaging out at $11 per month for this 3GB prepaid plan - one that includes unlimited talk and text, 5G data speeds, and international calling to over 80 countries. Note, while you have 3GB of speedy 5G data with this plan, should you go over your allowance you'll still be able to use data, just at a much-reduced speed of 128KB/s. All in all, it's a great value option if you're strictly on a budget.

Like its sister company Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile operates a fairly unique 'buy-in-bulk' pricing scheme where you pay for your data upfront in a lump sum. Unfortunately, there's no way around this - but it does come with the benefit of not having to worry about your bills for a whole six months.

Note, this latest Ultra Mobile promotion is available for new customers only. Sorry existing customers, but you'll have to sit this one out for now. Also, if you are interested in this latest Ultra Mobile deal, bear in mind that you'll be looking at paying for your next installment at full price after your six months are up, as this is a limited-time promo.

Ultra Mobile Summer Sale

Ultra Mobile: 6-month 3GB wireless plan for $22 $11 per month

For a limited time, new customers can score an additional three months of service on Ultra Mobile's 3GB data plan completely free. That brings your average monthly running cost to just $11 over the duration of a 6-month plan - easily one of the cheapest prepaid plans around right now. Note, like with sister company Mint Mobile, all Ultra Mobile plans are bought upfront, although on the bright side you won't pay anything for 6-months!View Deal

