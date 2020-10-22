UFC 254: card, time and all you need to know about Khabib vs Gaethje

Arguably MMA's current biggest draw, Khabib Nurmagomedov finally gets to head back into the Octagon on Saturday with his lightweight title on the line, marking his first fight in over a year.

UFC fans had hoped for year's that the Russian star would get to face off against lightweight legend Tony Ferguson, but after five failed attempts at making the superfight happen, any such plans were upended back in May at UFC 249.

But in one of UFC's biggest upsets in recent times, Ferguson was taken down fellow American Justin Gaethje via TKO in a five-round classic. The victory saw Gaethj crowned interim UFC lightweight champ, and set him on a course for Saturday's big fight.

UFC 254: time and date UFC 254 will take place behind closed doors on Saturday, October 24 on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. Early prelims kick off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT US time, with the main card expected to start at around 2pm ET/11am PT. ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

With 28 wins and no losses, reigning undisputed UFC Lightweight champ Nurmagomedov holds the longest active undefeated streak in MMA, famously coming to the world's attention after beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Despite holding an immaculate record, Khabib looks set to have potentially his toughest encounter yet in the Octagon, with Gaethje having an impressive CV of his own, having won 86% of his 22 victories by KO or TKO.

Khabib has a declared goal of reaching a 30-0 record, leading many to suspect this could be his penultimate appearance as a UFC fighter. With his unmatched grappling skills, and superior stamina, its hard to see him giving up his unblemished record. Nevertheless, Gaethje has played the role of winning underdog before, and with his deadly jabs and hooks, will hold no fear of pulling off another upset on Saturday.

UFC 254 FAQ

Who is Khabib Nurmagomedov? Born in Russia's Dagestan Republic, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a two-time Russian Combat Sambo and two-time World Sambo Champion, whose meteoric rise through the MMA ranks to become one of UFC's biggest ever names. The undisputed lightweight champion cherishes his immaculate UFC record of 28 wins and no losses and has spoken of his intention to retire as an undefeated fighter.

Who is Justin Gaethje? Born in Safford, Arizona, Justin Gaethje is an orthodox lightweight fighter who made his pro MMA debut in August 2011. Despite early setbacks which saws him lose his second and third pro fights, the 31-year-old has gone on to notch up a formidable 22 wins over the course of his 24-fight career, with 19 of this victories impressively coming via knockouts.

Who is the favorite to win the Khabib vs Gaethje fight? Khabib's intimidating reputation goes before him, with the undisputed lightweight champ odds-on favorite with most bookies to win the showdown on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

When did Khabib and Gaethje last step into the cage? Khabib's last fight and second defence of his title came all the way back in September 2019 against American challenger Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 242. The Russian won the bout via a choke submission in the third round. Gaethje's last visit to the Octagon was a dominant, yet shock win over the heavily fancied Tony Ferguson via TKO in the fifth round at UFC 249 back in May 2020. That fight had originally been planned to feature Khabib as Ferguson's opponent, but with the Russian unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions, Gaethje stepped in at short notice.

What are the other highlights from UFC 254? The night's co-main event sees Robert Whittaker take on Jared Cannonier with the spoils for winner likely to be a shot at Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title. Also on the bill is a showdown between Heavyweight strikers Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris, with Russian star Volkov out to make amends for his decision loss to Curtis Blaydes at a UFC Fight Night event back in June.

How to watch UFC 254 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Over in the US trying to track down the perfect UFC 254 stream? ESPN+ has had the exclusive rights for the past year meaning it is the one place to watch it. There are two options on cost, completely depending on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. That gets you both the UFC 254 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). Your other option is to just simply buy access to UFC 254 for $64.99. It's worth noting the earlier-than-normal start times for Saturday's card, with early prelims kicking off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT and the main card expected to start at around 2pm ET/11am PT.View Deal

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

As well as all the action from Abu Dhabi on Satuday, a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

Outside of UFC content, an ESPN+ subscription opens up access to over 20 exclusive live and replayed UFC Fight Nights, loads of documentaries like the Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America, and on-demand action of history's greatest matches - think Wimbledon finals, Super Bowls, boxing title fights and loads more.

And of course it exclusively hosts loads of live sports, too, including soccer, boxing, hockey, baseball...the list goes on.

UFC 254 card in full:

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Jacob Malhoun vs. Phil Hawes

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy Magomed

Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Prelims

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rahkmonov

Da-un Ung vs. Sam Alvey

Early Prelims

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev







