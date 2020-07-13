Ubisoft is giving away Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC, even if you missed its event

If you tuned in to the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12 in the hopes of receiving a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC, you might have been left disappointed.

Countless people tried to claim the rewards on offer by logging into their Uplay accounts during the livestream, only to be met with countless error messages. It meant that many people missed out on the various rewards on offer, which didn't go down particularly well.

Thankfully, Ubisoft's support account tweeted that the rewards would be made available for all, even if you couldn't log in at the time.

To get the rewards, all you need to do is head to this web page, log in with your Ubisoft account and a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 should be yours. We tried it ourselves and were greeted with this message.

Here doggy, doggy

Ubisoft showed off Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay footage and provided another look of Watch Dogs Legion during its livestream event, and teased another Ubisoft Forward event will take place this year.

Ubisoft also revealed Far Cry 6, which is due to release on February 18, 2020, and stars Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the dictator Anton Castillo. The announcement didn't come as much of a surprise, however, as the game was leaked earlier than expected due to a premature PlayStation Store listing.