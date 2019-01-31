Today-only Amazon sale: Save up to 70% on Logitech PC and gaming accessories

If you're in the market for gaming accessories, then today is your lucky day. Amazon is having a one-day sale on Logitech's top-rated PC gaming accessories and speakers. You can save up to 70% on gaming keyboards, headsets, mice and more, and save $200 on a Logitech surround sound speaker system.



Today's highlighted deals include the Logitech MX Master wireless mouse for 50% off, Amazon's Choice G430 Headset for $29.99, and the best-selling MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse for only $14.51.



Amazon's top Logitech deal of the day is the Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System that's on sale for $199.99. That's a $199 price drop and the lowest price we've seen for this top-rated speaker system. The Logitech Z906 delivers 500W of powerful sound and includes digital and analog inputs, a stack control console and a wireless remote. You'll experience true cinema-quality surround sound with five satellite speakers, a subwoofer and inputs to connect up to six devices.

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System $399 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $199 on the Logitech Z906 surround sound speaker system today at Amazon. The easy to set up speaker system features 5.1 digital surround sound and delivers powerful audio and deep bass from a 165-watt subwoofer.View Deal

Shop the rest of Amazon's Logitech deals below and remember that the discounts are valid for today only.

Logitech deals:

Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse $39.99 $14.24 at Amazon

Get the Logitech M510 Wireless Computer Mouse for only $14.24 today at Amazon. The M510 mouse offers extra control and comfort and features programmable controls to configure buttons to do exactly what you want. View Deal

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo $29.99 $14.51 at Amazon

Save 52% on the Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse at Amazon today. This Logitech combo includes a full-size keyboard and a precision mouse and can last up to 24 months without replacing batteries.View Deal

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Logitech Pro Webcam streams and records high-quality videos in HD and is designed specifically for social gaming channels like YouTube. Today only you can get the Logitech C922x Webcam for 50% off.View Deal

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse today at Amazon. The ultra-comfortable MX Master mouse features a unique thumb wheel that allows horizontal navigation and advanced gestures.View Deal