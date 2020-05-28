This week's 4K TV deals at Amazon showcase price cuts of up to $300

Fantastic 4K TV deals are landing this week over at Amazon US, featuring some really great options for those of you looking for a cheap 4K TV or even an upgrade ready for some good old lockdown streaming marathons.

This 43-inch TCL 43S425 is our pick of the bunch at $229.99 (was $329) - a $100 saving on an absolutely feature packed but budget-minded 4K TV. With full HDR10 support and both Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, this TCL is a user friendly and versatile display that features excellent picture quality for the price.

Our other spotlighted Amazon 4K TV deals this week showcase larger sizes and more premium options, but with bigger savings to be had as well. This 55-inch TCL at $529.99 (was $799.99) is the bigger brother to our deal of the week and has a massive $270 saving right now. If that's a little too expensive for your tastes then this 55-inch Toshiba is $369.99 (was $449) packs in a ton of features and that 55-inch size for $80 less right now.



Last but not least in our 4K TV deals spotlight is this stunning curved 65-inch Samsung for $697.99 (was $999). With a hefty $300 saving, you'll have to hurry to bag one of these as there's only ten left in stock as of writing.

Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best 4K TV deals in your region below.

This week's best 4K TV deals at Amazon

TCL 43S425 43-inch 4K TV | $329 $229.99 at Amazon

There's a $100 saving to be had on our cheap 4K TV deal of the week over at Amazon right now. This 43-inch TCL is budget-friendly but still manages to pack in a full array of features and smart functionality. Compatible with HDR10 and both Alexa and Google Assistant, this TCL is currently one of the highest-rated 4K TVs on Amazon.

View Deal

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K TV | $449 $369.99 at Amazon

Don't let the unpronounceable name fool you, this Toshiba is as user friendly as they come and now $80 cheaper thanks to this week's discount. With full Dolby Vision support and Toshiba's DTS TruSurround TV technology, this TV looks and sounds great for the price and has Fire TV built right in to boot.

View Deal

TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K TV | $799.99 $529.99 at Amazon

This 55-inch 6 series TCL is the bigger brother of the 4 series 43-incher previously featured above and a great option if you're looking for something a little more premium. With a neat $270 saving, TCL's Contrast Control Zone, full Dolby Vision and HDR support, this is a really sharp display fit for even the most palatial of rooms.

View Deal

Samsung UN65RU 65-inch 4K TV | $999 $697.99 at Amazon

Hurry! There's only ten left of these stunning Samsung 65-inch 4K curved screen TVs right now at Amazon. With a $300 saving, you're getting an extremely premium display for less here - which features Samsung's state of the art 4K UHD processor, full Amazon Alexa compatibility, and full HDR support.

View Deal

Check out all the other 4K TV deals available over at Amazon

Want the best deals this year? check out Amazon Prime Day 2020

For more options, head on over to our best cheap 4K TV deals page, where we have over 20 4K TV deals available from a whole range of retailers in the UK and US. For the most premium TVs on the market, head over to our cheapest OLED TV deals page, where we'll save you some cash on your next big 4K TV deal.

