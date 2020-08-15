This weekend's MacBook deals offer big savings in both the UK and US

Great MacBook deals are dropping this weekend in both the US and UK - an opportune moment for those looking to gear up with the latest back to school sales.

In the US, B&H Photo in particular is offering some neat savings on a few great MacBook deals - on both brand new as well as slightly older models. The 2020 MacBook Air for $949 (was $999) is especially a decent buy for those looking for a versatile college laptop. Inside you're getting a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - great all-around specs for most users, and the stunning 13-inch Retina display is also perfect for streaming all your favorite shows and movies.

If you need something with a little more power, then there are plenty of options as well. Take this 2019 MacBook Pro at B&H for $1,199 (was $1,499), or this stunning 2020 MacBook Pro at Amazon for $1,599.99 (was $1,799) for example. Both these fine machines are going for their lowest prices ever right now and are great buys for enthusiasts, professionals, and power users.

For those in the UK, we've also got a great line-up of MacBook deals including the cheapest ever price on a MacBook Air 2020, which is at Amazon for just £948.99 (was £999). You can read more about this offer, as well as some great MacBook Pro alternatives in more detail just down below.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.



MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air 2020: $999 $949 at B&H Photo

Save $50 on a brand new MacBook Air this weekend at B&H Photo. This might be the baseline model, but it's actually got some really decent specs inside - a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is a marked improvement over last year. This deal is also available over at Amazon for the same price, but they won't be shipping until later this month.

Apple MacBook Air 2019: $1,199 $999 at B&H Photo

Don't let that slightly higher price fool you - this 2019 MacBook Air is a worthy alternative to the newer model above, mainly because it's packing in a powerful 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 processor. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, some might prefer to opt for this slightly older, but more powerful, 2019 model over the newer one. Note, however, these don't come with the new 'Magic Keyboard' though.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019: $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

This massive $300 discount on an upgraded 2019 MacBook Pro is one of our highlights this weekend. With an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a great MacBook for those who need a powerful machine for college or work but don't want to shell out big time on the very latest model.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2020: $1,799 $1,599.99 at Amazon

But, if you did want to shell out then you can still save yourself a hefty $200 on this blazingly fast 2020 MacBook Pro 13 at Amazon. This one's got a 2.0 GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it the most powerful machine on our list by far. If you can afford to take the hit, this one will see you through for a good number of years for sure.

Amazon: see all the other MacBook deals that are currently available

see all the other MacBook deals that are currently available B&H Photo: another top destination for checking out MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: £999 £948.99 at Amazon

In stock, and still at it's cheapest price ever, is the brand new MacBook Air over at Amazon UK. This one's a great option for those preparing to head off to university in September, as it's got a brand new Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - specs that will handle both study and casual tasks well enough.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2020: £1,299 £1,192 at Amazon

Another top solid pick for those needing a powerful machine for work or study, this baseline 2020 MacBook Pro is currently £107 off at Amazon. Inside you're getting a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and also the brand new 'Magic Keyboard', making it the machine of choice for those with more power-intensive applications in mind.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2019: £1,999 £1,349.97 at Currys

Even more powerful still is this stunning 2019 MacBook Pro over at Currys, which is receiving a whopping £600 price cut. This one's got a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD, ensuring everything will run smoothly. Again, this older model doesn't come with the new 'Magic Keyboard' but for those who value outright power for the money, it's a compelling choice.View Deal

Amazon: head straight to their MacBook deals page

head straight to their MacBook deals page Currys: see all the latest MacBook deals on offer this weekend

see all the latest MacBook deals on offer this weekend Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events

