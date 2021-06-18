This weekend's best laptop deals aren't at Amazon - they're at Walmart

If your shopping list contains cheap tech then you'll probably already know that this month's Prime Day deals are literally just around the corner. What you probably didn't know, however, is that some of the strongest options for Prime Day laptop deals will be offered outside of Amazon itself - case in point, these three Gateway machines we've found at Walmart.

Starting at $419 for this full-size 15.6-inch laptop, we think these machines offer specs that are absolutely fantastic for the cash - and at prices we expect will stick around for Prime Day too. We've particularly got our eyes on this 14-inch Gateway for $499, which is an amazing price for the 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD this machine manages to pack in.

Just below you can see a full roundup of these pre-Prime Day laptop deals at Walmart as well as some more information on what to expect on the big day itself.

Excellent value laptop deals at Walmart

Gateway 15.6-inch laptop: $749 $419 at Walmart

Walmart is slashing the price on this solid 15.6-inch Gateway this weekend, making it a great buy if you're looking for a mid-range laptop deal. This one's got a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and most importantly a full 16GB of RAM - a significant upgrade over the usual 8GB on most laptops at this price range. If you're looking for a machine with great performance on a modest budget, this one's a good option.View Deal

Gateway 14.1-inch laptop: $499 at Walmart

If you're looking for something a little slimmer and more up-to-date, however, then you could also consider this 14-inch Gateway. An 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD makes this one a very, very fast machine indeed. These are the kind of specs you'd expect to pay a lot more for on machines from premium brands, so scoring them for under $500 is a real steal.View Deal

Gateway Creator 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899 $649 at Walmart

Surprisingly, Gateway also does some good cheap gaming laptop deals. Unsurprisingly, they're also really great value - especially this 15.6-inch Creator series. Inside this one's got a GTX 1650 graphics card, Ryzen 5-4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and importantly a 120Hz monitor too. While capable of handling gaming at modest settings, this one's also great if you need something that'll handle multi-tasking and intensive design applications.View Deal

Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $899 at Walmart

We've recommended this 15.6-inch Evoo as one of the best value gaming laptop deals around for a few weeks now. Put simply, for the price the combination of an RTX 2060 graphics card, Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD really takes some beating. While not from a well-known brand, this one's fully capable of maxing out a range of games, and should last a few years down the line too.View Deal

Should I wait until Amazon Prime Day?

Good question. We're definitely expecting Amazon to come out strong with its line-up of sales next Monday (and Tuesday), so it could definitely be a wise policy to wait and see if anything catches your interest. Laptops are normally a fairly small part of the larger Prime Day event (the best sales are normally on Amazon devices), but they'll definitely be featured.

We expect these Walmart Prime Day laptop deals to stick around at this price for next Monday, although definitely not a given, and they could also sell out.

If you'd like to see what Amazon and other leading laptop deals retailers like Dell, HP, and Best Buy are offering, head on over to our main Prime Day laptop deals page. We're tracking the sales on a daily basis there, so you'll find plenty to check out.