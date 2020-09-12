This weekend's Apple MacBook deals can score you a $300 price cut at Amazon

Even though this year's Labor Day sales may be drawing to an end, that hasn't stopped Amazon and B&H from offering some particularly great MacBook deals this weekend.

While sales prices are starting at just $899.99 for this MacBook Air ($949.99 for non-students) this weekend. However, if you're after something with a little more grunt then we'd recommend taking a look at this 512GB 2020 MacBook Pro 13 at B&H for $1,699 right now. At $100 off you're still spending considerably more than you would on an Air model Amazon pick but it's still a neat little saving on a far more powerful model.

And, for those of you really feeling flush this weekend, check out this stunning 2019 MacBook Pro at Amazon for $2,099 (was $2,399). This one's definitely not for everyone and a bit of a bonus mention, but, since it's at it's lowest ever price right now at Amazon and features a specs sheet that pretty much makes us drool, we thought you might enjoy having a perusal as well.

Not in the US? Check out the best MacBook deals in your region just below.

This weekend's best Macbook deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at Apple Education Store

If you're a student (current or newly accepted), a parent of one, or an educator, you can save $100 on the MacBook Air at the Apple Education Store this weekend. Not only that, but you're also getting free AirPods in there as well - excellent value.

Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $949.99 at Amazon

If you're not eligible for the Apple Education discount, the 2020 MacBook Air is still at its lowest price at Amazon. While that $50 discount might not seem mind-blowing here, the 2020 model is, in our humble opinion, a much better value buy than the previous iterations. Not only are you getting one of the latest 10th gen Intel Core i3 processors here, but 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB SSD - much better than the measly 128GB on the 2019 models.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): $1,799 $1,699 at B&H Photo

Save $100 on the 13-inch Space Gray MacBook Pro this weekend at B&H Photo. You're getting a 2.0GHz 10th generation i5 processor in here, with a massive 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM as well, which makes that cash off work even harder for you this weekend.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019): $2,399 $2,099 at Amazon

Alternatively, at the very premium end of the MacBook deals spectrum is this stunning Pro 16 model, which is not only getting a $300 price cut right now but features a specs sheet that will bring a tear to the eye of even the most die-hard of windows users. A 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD keep everything running smooth as can be, while the new Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card compliments the gorgeous Retina display - especially for design work.

Amazon - has a whole range of MacBook deals this weekend

B&H Photo - currently one of the best places to pick up an older MacBook deal

Apple - currently offering free AirPods with select Macbook purchases

- currently offering free AirPods with select Macbook purchases Read more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sales

Want to do a little bit more research? Head over to our main cheap MacBook sales article to see the best deals for your region across the entire range. If you're not dead-set on a MacBook, we also recommend considering the best Dell XPS deals, which are a fantastic windows based premium alternative to these Apple laptops.