This very cheap, very big Black Friday TV deal is still a 70-inch wonder

The Black Friday deals at Walmart are some of the best going, especially for TVs. And right now you can get a handful of 70-inch smart TVs for a rock-bottom price.
That means this 70-inch Vizio screen is on sale for just $498 – an astonishing price for just a large TV, especially one that comes with Dolby Vision HDR.
Meanwhile, this onn TV with 4K HDR is now just $398 after a 40% price cut. That's an incredible saving on such a large television – and we don't expect we'll see anything of comparable size for this price for the remainder of the Black Friday TV deals event. Walmart, we take our hat off to you.
On the smaller (and even cheaper) side, this 40-inch onn. TV with HD resolution is now just $128 after a half-price discount slashed the list price to a truly laughable amount.
You won't be getting the very best processors, panels or lighting systems at this price range – but if your priority is a budget screen with a sizeable display, you really can't do any better than this.
Today's best Black Friday TV deals
Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV:
$548 $498 at Walmart
Escape into awesome entertainment with this Vizio 70-inch display, featuring epic 4K picture quality, full array backlighting and Dolby Vision HDR. It even includes built-in support for Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast.
onn. 70-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV:
$650 $398 at Walmart
This 70-inch 4K smart TV was made in partnership with Roku to bring you the best possible content with thousands of channels to choose from, so you can binge on movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more.
onn. 40-inch FHD LED Roku Smart TV:
$250 $128 at Walmart
If you don't have the space for something massive, this 40-inch 1080p TV will fit into just about every home, and with Roku built-in, you'll never be short of shows or movies to watch.
You can see more TV deals with our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide. You can also shop more bargains with our roundup of the best Walmart Black Friday deals and the best Amazon Black Friday deals.