This must-see Samsung Galaxy S8 deal comes with a free waterproof wearable

The Samsung Galaxy S8 might no longer be available at its super-low Black Friday and Cyber Monday rate, but Samsung’s deal for today only is nearly just as good.

If you purchase the unlocked variant of the S8, you’ll get the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, the company’s latest feature-packed fitness tracker, for free. That’s a $200 value tossed in as a complimentary gift for picking up Samsung’s acclaimed smartphone today.

Galaxy S8 comes with a free Gear Fit 2 Pro today only

You likely won't find a better deal for the S8 if you're hoping to snag a freebie with the purchase. The Gear Fit 2 Pro features waterproofing, swim tracking and built-in GPS.

In case you aren’t aware of why this is such a good deal, the Gear Fit 2 Pro improves over the standard Gear Fit 2 by offering full waterproofing and swim tracking beyond its already-impressive feature combo, which includes built-in GPS, offline Spotify support and more.

If you subtract the savings that you get when you purchase this bundle, you’re essentially getting Samsung’s 2017 flagship at its best price yet.