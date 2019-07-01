This is what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 could look like

If you've been holding your breath for a successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch then you might be waiting a while longer – it seems like Samsung is working on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active which might land first, and now we know what it might look like.

Website SamMobile managed to acquire leaked photographs seemingly showing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and they tell us a lot about the upcoming wearable. It's not clear how SamMobile found the images, so take them with a pinch of salt, but the website has a good track record for leaks.

These are the best smartwatches you can buy

Check out the Samsung phones you should know about

The best cheap fitness trackers

One big change from the original device is connectivity, as the Galaxy Watch Active only had Wi-Fi connectivity, while the Watch Active 2 will supposedly come in an LTE version as well.

This version is said to have a 340mAh battery, a big step up from the 237mAh that's apparently in the Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the 230mAh in the original Watch Active.

According to the leak, another big change is that there will be two sizes of Galaxy Watch Active 2: 40mm and 44mm. In comparison, the original Watch Active only came in a 40mm size, so between the new size and the connectivity you're getting plenty of options this time.

Visually, the new device doesn't appear to be actually that... well, new. The power button and back button are set to have slightly different shapes, but it's not a huge redesign.

We've heard the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 2's codename is 'renaissance', but it doesn't look like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will have the same artistic overhaul suggested by that name.

We should find out soon, as we're expecting to see the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (and possibly also the standard Galaxy Watch 2) later in the year, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest wearable news.