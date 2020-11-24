This incredible Black Friday PS5 deal knocks 50% off Watch Dogs: Legion

These incredible Black Friday PS5 deals from Amazon have slashed the price of two big PlayStation 5 games, with Watch Dog: Legions receiving a whopping 50% discount.

The open-world adventure game from Ubisoft only came out back in October, so to see Amazon offering over half off on the PS5 version is a real surprise.

That's not the only PS5 game that has had its price slashed, though. Godfall, the hack 'n slash game that features absolutely gorgeous graphics is now only $59.94, knocking a sizable 14% off the original asking price.

We've mainly seen a number of backwards compatible PS4 games receive discounts in the run up for Black Friday, so it's a boon to see some retailers such as Amazon offering some big savings on the PS5 versions before the sales events officially kicks off.

Black Friday PS5 deals:

50% off Watch Dogs: Legion: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Considering Watch Dogs: Legion only came out in October, this 50% discount on the PS5 version of the game is a steal. The PlayStation 5 version includes ray tracing for realistic reflections that help make the game's representation of London even more convincing. View Deal

Godfall: $69.99 $59.94 at Amazon

One of the lesser celebrated games in the PS5 launch lineup, Godfall still gives gamers that wow factor with its astonishing visuals and silky-smooth performance. If you enjoy loot 'em ups, this game could be for you, and it's now down to its lowest ever price. View Deal

Even though PS5 stock is proving difficult to find, this is a great chance to expand your PS5 games library for less. If you're still searching where to buy a PS5, we're carrying out regular stock checks to help you secure one.

More PS5 deals

