This heated airer is back in stock for Black Friday - and we're buying it

Audio player loading…

If you've been looking for a heated airer Black Friday deal, or just a heated airer in general, we've found something that'll interest you.

The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is back in stock (opens in new tab). It's been out for so long, perhaps as long as 3 months, but looking on Lakeland you can add it to your basket for £199.99 and buy it.

There is a message on the site saying that due to unprecedented demand, you'll need to allow up to 14 working days for delivery. And, if you buy more products with this product, they may be delivered separately due to the size of this heated airer. With that all said, it's certainly not going to deter us from reaching for our wallets.

We can barely contain our excitement as we add this 2022 Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) (which it is in our eyes) to our basket but if you're looking for an actual heated airer Black Friday deal, or something a little cheaper, then we've put the links and deals below to those, too.

This is the heated airer Black Friday deal to buy

(opens in new tab) Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer | £199.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab)

Although not on offer, we're so excited to see that this heated airer is back in stock, and just in time for Black Friday. You will need to allow up to 14 working days for delivery, but this means that you'll get it in time for Christmas.

More heated airer Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) QCLUEU Electric Heated Clothes Dryer Airer: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With 17% / $20 off the orginal price this is one of the cheapest this air dryer has been. It is also currently one of the most affordable whilst being in stock. You'll see that there are some other options to choose from on the page, but none of those are also on offer.

(opens in new tab) Dunelm Heated Clothes Airer with Wings | £134.95 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Sold out everywhere apart from on eBay is this heated airer from Dunelm. No it's not on offer but it's in stock (although there's not many) and it's being sold by a resellers with 100% positive feedback.

Today's best Heated Clothes Airers, and deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $79.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $770 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Heated airers have been all the rage over the past few months, especially since the weather has turned colder. Unless you already own a heated airer, getting the washing dried is going to be somewhat of a nightmare with wet laundry hanging around and/or the tumble drier racking up the energy bill.

This particular heated airer from Lakeland claims to have a running cost of just 10p per hour (based upon electricity unit cost of 34p per kw/h). It's capable of holding up to 15kg of washing on 21m of drying space. It'll have all the washing dry within a matter of hours, so you're going to be looking at spending approx. 40p rather than £1-2 with the tumble drier.

If you're looking for more ways to save money this Black Friday then our Black Friday air fryer deals (opens in new tab) offer an alternative way to cook food on the cheap, too.

More Black Friday deals