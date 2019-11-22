This cheap OLED TV deal brings the 65-inch LG C9 down to an amazing $1,699

We don't know about you, but we constantly find ourselves in big box electronics stores absolutely gawking that the giant OLED TVs on the shelves, only to wish we could win the lottery so we could actually buy one.

However, right now at Newegg, we've seen an excellent early Black Friday deal for the 65-inch LG OLED C9.

Newegg has this excellent LG OLED TV for just $1,699 ahead of Black Friday, knocking an unbelievable $1,097 off the list price. That's not quite half off, but it's within the realm of half off. Either way, even if it isn't actually half off, it's still one hell of a good deal.

LG OLED C9 | 65-inch: $2,796 $1,699 at Newegg

The LG OLED C9 is an absolutely jaw-dropping TV with some of the best display technology on the market. It's usually pretty prohibitively priced, but at Newegg you can save 39% in this early Black Friday TV DealView Deal

It should go without saying, but the 65-inch LG OLED C9 is a 4K OLED TV packed with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR support. That means that no matter which HDR content you're trying to consume, you'll be able to see it in all its glory on this TV.

Plus, we mean, the stand looks absolutely fantastic, so even if you're not brave enough to try mounting it on your wall, it can still look wonderful in your living room.

Plus, because it's an OLED display, you're going to see amazing color support, along with pristine contrast performance. It's basically going to be like going to the movies in your own living room. In fact, Black Friday isn't even here yet, but this might just be the best Black Friday TV deal of the year.

And if that's not enough for you, our UK-based Editor in Chief has been desperate to get a great deal on this TV - and he's currently cursing the Atlantic as the prices are nowhere near the prices they have in Britain.