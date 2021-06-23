This Amazon Prime Day deal is like Shark Week without the biting

Have you had your fill of this year's Prime Day deals? Here are a few more things worth nibbling on — if you dare.

Discovery's Shark Week 2021 doesn't begin until July 11, and yet, there's at least one Amazon Prime Day deal that feels like a great white. A Shark Air Purifier is currently available at its lowest price ever. Ready to dive deep? Keep reading.

Shark HE601 Air Purifier: $449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $150.00 - The air in our homes is filled with allergens that can make us sick, and it's why air purifiers have seen a rise in popularity in recent years. For a limited time, you can purchase the Shark HE601 Air Purifier at a steep discount. With six high-speed micro-fans, the device evenly distributes airflow across the filter. And with Clean Sense IQ, air quality is automatically tracked and adjusted automatically, so it's always working.View Deal

Shark HE601 Air Purifier

The Shark HE601 Air Purifier weighs just over 20 pounds and has been designed to take care of dust, dander, allergens, viruses, smoke, and household odors 24/7. Ultra-fast and ultra-quiet, the device comes with a HEPA multi-filter that captures 99.97% of allergens down to 0.3 microns.

And there's more: an intuitive display panel offers real-time air quality reports to give you clarity and confidence in the air you breathe.

Alternative

Molekule Air Mini+: $499.99 $439.99 at Amazon

Save $60.00 - For a limited time, you can breathe easier for a little bit less. The Molekule Air Mini does a decent job of circulating air for single rooms and keeping your environment safe and fresh. Beautifully designed, the Molekule Air Mini+ is whisper quiet. View Deal

Another kind of shark

Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45.00 - Considered a pocket mop, the Shark S3504AMZ uses super-heated steam and water to remove everyday dirt and grime. Providing 99.9% sanitization against germs and bacteria, the mop features a soft-grip handle, two washable microfiber pads, and an 18-inch quick-release cord. View Deal

Are you looking for a real shark?

Remote Control Shark Boat: $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $8.00 - Okay, so it's not living and breathing. Still, this impressive remote control shark boat can reach speeds of up to 9.315 miles per hour with a remote control distance of 100 ft to 160 ft. While you wait for Shark Week, this is perhaps the next best thing.View Deal

