This 75-inch Samsung 4K TV just got a 30% discount – but you better act fast

After a 75-inch 4K TV? This new Prime Day deal could be just the ticket, after the excellent Samsung Q90T QLED got a 30% discount for Amazon Prime Day.

You're paying just $2,597.99 for this 2020 Samsung TV, down from an RRP of $3,297.99, for a total saving of $700. Not bad! (Not in the US? Check out deals in your region at the end of this article.)

With a 4K QLED panel, HDR support, and over 2,000 nits peak brightness, it's a great choice for a new television in your home – it earned four stars in our review, too.

The Q90T has all the same specs and panel quality of this year's 4K flagship, the Q95T. The only difference is that you won't get the Samsung OneConnect box cabling solution, which outsources all the TV's ports and inputs to a piece of external hardware (it's a bit tidier).

We're told the deal is only going to be live for a matter of hours, though, so we'd jump in and nab it before it reverts to the original RRP.

As a 75-inch TV, you're getting a lot of screen real estate for the price – making this is a good choice if you're desperate for something more impactful than a standard 55-inch set – say, for family movies or sports matches.

Samsung saves its best specs these days for its 8K TVs, of course, and if you have last year's Q90R, you'd actually be looking at a drop in specification for this new set. However, for the best Samsung 4K TV available in 2020, this is the deal you'll likely want to get.

Looking for something a bit cheaper?

Not in the market for a $2,500 75-inch TV? There are plenty of great, cheap TVs on sale today that are worth checking out, too.

Here are a few awesome options in the $500-$600 range, and an excellent OLED that's $1,000 less than the Samsung 75-inch TV.

Hisense H8G 55-inch ULED TV: $599 $499 on Amazon

Hisense might not have the same clout that Sony or LG have, but with prices lower than almost anyone else, it's well-worth taking a look at their wares. Among the best TVs from Hisense this year is the new H8G ULED TV that offers a lot of similar features of the big-name brands at a third of the price.View Deal

LG Nano 85 49-inch 4K TV: $679.99 $596.99 at Amazon

Last but not least, check out this LG Nano Cell TV that was just released earlier this year. Nano Cell, for those who missed the memo, offers a quantum dot-like filter for better color saturation and throws LG's webOS on top. Again, it's not an incredible savings, but with $100 off the regular price, it's a good option. View Deal

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

It's not a 65-inch OLED, but you can Save $400 on this 55-inch premium LG OLED CX TV in Amazon's latest Prime Day TV deals. That's a considerable discount on such a high end spec, with the CX being one of the best-performing TVs on the market right now.

