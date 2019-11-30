This 75-inch 4K TV is $1000 cheaper in outstanding Black Friday deal

Want to get the cinema experience in your home this Black Friday? Then check out this amazing Amazon Black Friday deal, which knocks $1000 off the 75-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum TV.

Now at just $1,199, this behemoth display will turn any living room into your personal movie theater – without the huge cost usually associated with TVs of this size and spec.

Today's best Vizio 4K TV deals

Vizio P-Series Quantum 75-inch TV (P759-G1): $2,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

The Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019) is a performance-focused TV at a great price. It offers 1100 nits of peak brightness, 200 dimming zones in the 75-inch model and uses Dolby Vision HDR. Its SmartCast smart platform enables you to cast content from your phone or tablet to the screen and comes stocked with WatchFree, a free streaming service from Vizio.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch TV (P659-G1): $1,399 $879 at Amazon

Looking for something a little smaller (and cheaper)? The 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV is also on sale, with a price drop of over $500.View Deal

Vizio is increasingly making a great name for itself by putting premium features into inexpensive sets, but it's still incredibly rare for even its televisions to hit prices like this at such massive screen sizes.

With pin-sharp visuals, the Vizio screen offers a 240Hz refresh rate for super-smooth motion, perfect for watching sports.

Quantum Color control keeps the screen looking vibrant without being over-saturated, while the 1200 nits of brightness, paired with 240 local dimming zones and Dolby Vision HDR visuals, lets brightness and contrast balance for deep and rich shadows in scenes.

As for connectivity, not only do you get Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in for streaming from your mobile device, but also Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri voice control.

