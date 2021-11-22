These Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 bundle deals make it the perfect college companion

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a decent Android tablet that we often recommend, and it's a popular choice in the Black Friday tablet deals, but some modified discounts from Amazon might let you pick up a great college-ready bundle.
As part of its Black Friday 2021 deals, Amazon is bundling the Galaxy Tab S7 with a book cover or keyboard; the former is a protective folio, the latter can be turned into a stand with a keyboard that makes word processing so, so much easier.
Both of these bundles make the Galaxy Tab S7 great for college, whether you're using it for typing essays or sketching notes, and with up to $280 off it's a great deal that saves you the cost of roughly half a textbook.
(Not in UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 bundle Black Friday deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB:
$699.99 $499.99 at Amazon (save $200)
There's $200 off Samsung's latest tablet, whether you want the 128GB version or the 256GB version, though that costs $30 more. There's also money off the book cover and keyboard bundles:
Tablet (128GB) and book cover:
$769.98 $562.98 at Amazon (save $207)
Tablet (256GB) and book cover:
$799.98 $592.98 at Amazon (save $207)
Tablet (128GB) and keyboard:
$899.98 $619.99 at Amazon (save $279.99)
Tablet (256GB) and keyboard: $929.98 $649.99 at Amazon (save $279.99)
This is a powerful tablet with a good-looking screen and fairly long battery life.
It comes with a stylus, so whether you like sketching, taking notes or drawing out mind maps, you can do so without having to pay any extra money.
We often see Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, so the existence of this discount isn't game-changing, but you'd normally have to buy a case or keyboard for full price on top of the slate.
By bundling the tab and the accessory, you can save on both, making this a noteworthy deal.
More Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
