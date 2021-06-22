These Prime Day Lego City deals slash prices on some great gifts and perfect presents

Some of the best Prime Day deals on Lego sets cut the price of kits in the Lego City range, letting you save cash whether you're buying a gift for a loved one or something for yourself.

Lego City sets depict everyday situations like police stations, fire stations, building sites, vehicles, space stations... (well, okay, not necessarily 'everyday' in all cases). The Prime Day deals have slashed costs on all different types of set.

We've rounded up all the best deals , so you can easily shop through all the Lego City discounts we've found on Amazon. You can see them below, including up to 50% off some. Whether you're looking for a treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one, there's likely to be some good pickings below.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego City deals on Prime Day in the US

Lego City Police Mobile Command Center: at Amazon | $49.99 $39.99

You can get this gift-sized set for $10 off in the Prime Day sales. The kit has actually been cheaper than this before, going all the way to $26, but that was for Black Friday 2019 so quite a while ago.

Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle: at Amazon | $39.99 $31.99

If you need a gift for a space fan, this is a good option, as there's $8 off the price of a space shuttle. This is the lowest the set has sold for on Amazon, though it's been at the price for a while.

Lego City Cargo Train Set: at Amazon | $229.99 $194.80

This top Lego City remote control train set in the Prime Day sales, has a fair $35 taken off the asking price - this isn't the lowest price we've seen for this set, as it's gone to $150 before. There are a few different trains and minifigures included, as well as loads of track pieces.

Lego City Police Station: at Amazon | $99.99 $79.99

While this deal started about a week before Prime Day, so technically doesn't count as one of the key deals, it's the lowest price we've seen for this popular Police Station set with a $20 discount.

Lego City Space Deep Space Rocket: at Amazon | $99.99 $80

This big space rocket set is available for $20 off, a price it regularly sits at, but a deal nonetheless. It comes with a load of minifigures, a load of space tech and obviously a giant rocket.

Lego City Fire Station: at Amazon | $69.99 $55.99

Technically this set has a discount of $14, which is why we're reporting on it here, but we should point out it's actually been at this price since records began (well, since mid-March).

Today's best Lego City deals on Prime Day in the UK

Lego City Fire Station: at Amazon | £59.99 £36.99

This Lego City Fire Station set has a lovely £23 discount, which cuts off quite a bit of the price, though it's worth knowing we've seen the set go for £28 before. There are a few vehicles and minifigures, and a big Fire Station garage, included.



Lego City Town Center: at Amazon | £89.99 £53.99

If you're building your own Lego City with loads of sets, this is an important kit to buy - it's literally a town centre. It has a few vehicles, loads of minifigures, a few buildings and even some roads. This is a new low price for the set, and its £36 discount is generous.







Lego City Police Mobile Command Center: at Amazon | £39.99 £24.99

This is a pretty affordable set now, thanks to its £15 discount, though we've actually seen it hit £20 before. It's a good gift set for fans of the 'cops and robbers' drama.

Lego City Oceans Exploration Ship: at Amazon | £124.99 £70.99

You can save a huge £55 on this huge cargo ship complete with loads of minifigures, ocean creatures, exploration devices and obviously the massive ship. We've not seen the price of this set go so low.

Lego City Passenger Train Set: at Amazon | £119.99 £70.99

This is one of a two different remote-control Lego train sets available for Prime Day, with almost £50 off this one - though we've seen it £3 lower. It comes with loads of track pieces so you can construct your own network.

Lego City Cargo Train Set: at Amazon | £179.99 £100.99

This is the priciest Lego City remote control train set we've seen in the Prime Day sales, with a giant £79 wiped from the asking price - this brings the set to an all-new price. There are a few different trains and minifigures included, as well as loads of track pieces.

There are a good few Lego City kits as part of the Prime Day deals, including popular ones like the Fire Station and Passenger Train. Most of these kits are at all-new prices, especially the ones with massive discounts like the trains.

One of the best parts of the Lego City kits is that they come with loads of minifigures and vehicles, not like Star Wars kits for example which usually only have two or three. They'll be great for kids who like to roll-play with all the different vehicles.

