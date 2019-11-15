These MacBook Pro deals just got even better thanks to the MacBook Pro 16-inch launch

Thanks to Apple announcing the new MacBook Pro 16-inch, we've seen already-discounted prices for older MacBook Pro models fall even further.

The good news is that, when we say these MacBook Pros are 'older', many of them were launched only a few months ago, which means they're still some of the best laptops ever made.

Apple has an absolutely killer early Black Friday deal for the MacBook Pro, cutting a huge $300 off the 15-inch version.

So, there's even less reason to wait until Black Friday 2019 or Cyber Monday 2019 if you want to pick up a MacBook Pro, and aren't too fussed about having the newer, larger model.

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,349.99 at Amazon

This deal has just got even better, with Amazon cutting $450 off the price of the MacBook Pro model that comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU. View Deal

Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 555X: $2,399.99 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

Get a huge $350 off this model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. This model also features the AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU. This deal now has an extra $150 off compared to a few days ago.View Deal

Apple MacBook 15-inch Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560X: $2,799.99 $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Fancy a more powerful version of the above? This model comes with a 9th generation Intel Core i9 processor, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU, and is now $400 off – double the saving compared to a few days ago.View Deal

You may not find better MacBook deals on Black Friday itself, but if you're looking for laptops from other manufacturers, we also have a guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals that have already gone live – so you don't have to wait until the end of November to begin bargain hunting.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.