These HP laptop deals are offering up bags of RAM for under $600 this weekend

Cheap laptop deals often stumble on one key component - RAM. It's easy to find laptops for as little as $200, but often you'll be working with only 4GB or even 2GB of RAM. If you want seamless multi-tasking, a whole suite of different software systems and a lightning-fast computer, you not only need a processor that's up to the task, but enough RAM to support it as well.

Thankfully, this week's laptop deals from HP are offering up far more RAM than you would usually find at these price points. RAM can be an expensive component, so machines offering 12GB and 16GB configurations can often run you into the $700 - $900 range. The laptop deals below, however, won't cost you more than $600 and offer the power under the hood to handle heavier workflows and more demanding programs.

These are machines for more power-intensive users, so if you're looking for a laptop for everyday browsing or lighter work, you'll be better off picking up a machine with a more reserved configuration. A 128GB SSD, i3 processor, and 8GB RAM are the baseline specs you'll be after for this purpose, and you'll find plenty more laptop deals right here on TechRadar.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more HP laptop deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best laptop deals

HP 15.6-inch laptop | $789.99 $529.99 at HP

Save $260 on this 15.6-inch HP laptop, boasting 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and 10th generation i5 processor. Those are some impressive specs for a price just teetering over $500 - perfect if you're looking for a mid-range machine with plenty of power for multitasking.

View Deal

HP 17.3-inch laptop | $849.99 $539.99 at HP

Or, for just $10 more than the 15.6-inch model above, you can pick up the larger 17-inch version. That's plenty of screen space with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD, but you're swapping over to a Ryzen 5 processor and adding AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

View Deal

HP Pavilion 15z 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop | $679.99 $549.99 at HP

There's 16GB RAM up for grabs in this HP Pavilion, with a $130 saving in this weekend's laptop deals. Not only that, but there's a 256GB SSD, Ryzen 5 processor, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics to take advantage of as well.

View Deal

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch touchscreen laptop | $719.99 $599.99 at HP

You're dropping back down to 12GB RAM with this laptop deal, but there's also 16GB of Intel Optane memory to intelligently keep all your most used information to hand. You'll also find a 10th generation i5 processor and 256GB of SSD storage as well.

View Deal

More HP laptop deals

If you're looking for something that can run your Steam collection as well, check out the best gaming laptop deals going right now. Or, if you're after a more streamlined experience you'll find the latest cheap Chromebook sales available as well. Fancy something with more Apple flavor? We're rounding up the best MacBook deals and sales right here on TechRadar.