There's a trivia app in Tom Hanks' boot, and it's coming to Apple Arcade

By published

Hanx 101 Trivia is a new quiz game on Apple devices

Tom Hanks at the Apple Original Films' premiere of 'Finch' held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood
(Image credit: Tinseltown)
Audio player loading…

If Wordle is no longer scratching your itch for brainteasers, there might be a solution from an unlikely source: celebrated actor and director Tom Hanks.

Hanks is collaborating with indie game developer BlueLine Studios to create Hanx 101 Trivia, a new quiz game releasing exclusively on Apple Arcade on September 2.

Don't worry if you aren’t a Tom Hanks buff and can’t separate your Woodys from your Wilsons. Despite the name, Hanx 101 Trivia will cover a range of topics like history, food, art, and technology. Tom Hanks will still feature in the game though, utilizing his dulcet tones as its narrator.

While Hanx 101 Trivia is the first game that Tom Hanks has created it’s not his first rodeo on the App Store. Back in 2014 he launched Hanx Writer, a typewriter app inspired by his love of the mechanical writing device.

If you want to play Hanx 101 Trivia when it launches, all you need is one of the best iPhones, best iPads, best Macbooks, or an Apple TV 4K, as well as an Apple Arcade subscription. A subscription costs just $5 / £5 / AU$8 per month, so even if you're only interested in trying Hanks’ game it’s not much to spend for the opportunity to play it for 30 days.

And if you can't wait until September 2, here are the best Apple Arcade games you can play right now.

Hamish Hector
Hamish Hector

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.
See more Software news