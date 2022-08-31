There's a trivia app in Tom Hanks' boot, and it's coming to Apple Arcade

Audio player loading…

If Wordle is no longer scratching your itch for brainteasers, there might be a solution from an unlikely source: celebrated actor and director Tom Hanks.

Hanks is collaborating with indie game developer BlueLine Studios to create Hanx 101 Trivia, a new quiz game releasing exclusively on Apple Arcade on September 2.

Don't worry if you aren’t a Tom Hanks buff and can’t separate your Woodys from your Wilsons. Despite the name, Hanx 101 Trivia will cover a range of topics like history, food, art, and technology. Tom Hanks will still feature in the game though, utilizing his dulcet tones as its narrator.

While Hanx 101 Trivia is the first game that Tom Hanks has created it’s not his first rodeo on the App Store. Back in 2014 he launched Hanx Writer, a typewriter app inspired by his love of the mechanical writing device.

If you want to play Hanx 101 Trivia when it launches, all you need is one of the best iPhones, best iPads, best Macbooks, or an Apple TV 4K, as well as an Apple Arcade subscription. A subscription costs just $5 / £5 / AU$8 per month, so even if you're only interested in trying Hanks’ game it’s not much to spend for the opportunity to play it for 30 days.

