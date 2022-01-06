The top-rated Wyze home security camera drops to a record-low price at Amazon

Beef up your home security with this fantastic deal that we've just spotted at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the top-rated Wyze Cam Spotlight on sale for just $39.77 (was $52.96). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for an outdoor smart security camera.

Today's best home security camera deal

Wyze Cam Spotlight: $52.96 Wyze Cam Spotlight: $52.96 $39.77 at Amazon

Save $13.19 - We've just spotted the top-rated Wyze Cam Spotlight on sale for a record-low price of $39.77. The weather-resistant outdoor security camera features a spotlight that automatically comes on when motion is detected and includes two-way audio, a siren, and night vision.

The top-rated Wyze Cam is an outdoor security camera that features a spotlight. This automatically comes on when motion is detected and sends alerts to your phone through the compatible app. The weather-resistant camera includes two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. You're also getting night vision and a siren button that you can use to scare off unwanted guests.



The Wyze Cam is rarely discounted, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the home security camera at this price, so we'd snap up this deal now before it's too late.

More security camera deals

You can find more home security sales with the best cheap home security camera deals that are currently available.