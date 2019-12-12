The Tile Tracker at Amazon makes the perfect cheap Christmas gift idea

If you're looking for a cheap Christmas gift idea, the Tile Mate from Amazon is a fantastic option, and lucky for you, it's currently on sale. You can get the all-new Tile Mate GPS tracker on sale for just $19.99 or you can grab a Tile Mate 4-pack for $49.99.

The Tile Mate tracker is a handy way to help you keep track of important things of all sizes. Attach the tracker to anything you don't want to lose, and it will send location data to the Tile app on your phone. You can even use the tracker to help find your phone - just double-tap the button on your Tile and your phone will begin to ring even on silent mode. The tracker also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to help find your keys or phone.



As we mentioned above, the Tile Mate would make an excellent gift for anyone on your list, and this is the lowest price we've seen for the GPS tracker. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Tile Mate on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Tile Mate deals:

Tile Mate: $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

For just $19.99 you can get the Tile Mate GPS tracker at Amazon. You can attach the tracker to anything you don't want to lose and use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things.

Tile Mate 4-Pack: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

You can grab a Tile Mate 4-pack at Amazon for $49.99. A perfect gift for families, the Tile Mate features a 200 ft range and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

