The Surface Pro 8 just hit its Black Friday price at Walmart with this $200 off deal

Looking for a premium tablet that looks great and runs even better? Then check out Walmart's latest deal on the excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 8.

Retailing at $899 (was $1,099), a full $200 discount puts this premium tablet at the same price as over Black Friday. That's a really decent deal considering this latest iteration in the Surface Pro series rarely gets discounted.

This 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD model features the latest 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, which should give you some fairly zippy performance with day-to-day applications. We'd categorize this one as an all-rounder - not incredibly powerful but more than enough for most work or casual applications.

If you'd like to read more about this machine, we'd highly recommend checking out our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review in full. In a nutshell, we really liked what Microsoft has done with this one - not only is the new design gorgeous (particularly the choice of colors) but having smaller bezels really maximizes your screen space.

Our biggest nitpick? No Type Cover is bundled in on the baseline model - this Walmart deal included. For context, the cheapest Type Cover we've found on the market right now is for $99 over at Microsoft, so you're looking at an upcharge if you want to use your tablet like a laptop.

Outside the US? Check out the best Surface Pro deals in your region just below.

Surface Pro 8 deal at Walmart

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 $899 at Walmart

Save $200 - Pick up the excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for Black Friday prices in today's deals at Walmart. This premium tablet features an absolutely gorgeous design plus a combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for extremely speedy performance. If you're looking for a premium Windows 11 experience on the go, this one's a great choice.

Looking for something cheaper or another model in the range? Head on over to our main Surface Pro deals page. Alternatively, see this week's best iPad deals for another excellent premium choice from rival Apple.