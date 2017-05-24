The Samsung Gear 360 launches tomorrow for an attractive price

The new Samsung Gear 360 finally has a US release date: tomorrow, May 25.

Samsung’s retooled 360-degree camera that’s perfect for creating videos that you can watch in VR via the Samsung Gear VR will debut online and in stores across America at $229, which is considerably less than its $349 predecessor launched at.

Better yet, if you’ve been holding out on picking up the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, you can pick up the Gear 360 in the same purchase for just $49. This promotion will go live tomorrow along with the launch of the device and will remain in effect until 6/19.

If you’re curious about whether the Samsung Gear 360 is worth picking up, our hands-on review paints a fairly clear picture of what you can expect with it. That said, we’ve been waiting for its software to finalize before issuing a score, so keep it in mind while you read that we were operating the camera with a beta app.

This dual-sided camera will be widely available at Best Buy, Amazon, AT&T, Spring, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular and finally, Samsung’s own website.