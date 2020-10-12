The Ring Doorbell Pro drops to $99.99 in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

While Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow, the retailer is releasing early deals exclusively for Prime members on some of its best-selling devices. We've spotted the popular Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for just $99.99 (was $159.99). That's a $60 discount and the lowest price we've found for the refurbished video doorbell.



Ring Video Doorbell Pro (refurbished): $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, Prime members can snag the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $99.99. The refurbished Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



This Ring Doorbell deal is for a certified refurbished product, which means it's been tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. A new Ring Pro currently retails for $249.99, making this early Prime Day price extremely attractive.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 in stock and on sale for only $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 38mm smartwatch that features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Just ahead of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera gets a rare $10 price cut at Amazon. The indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

